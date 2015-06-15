In an effort to raise awareness about water safety and drowning prevention among children, Raging Rivers WaterPark in Grafton, Ill., will join hundreds of other aquatic facilities and waterparks around the world on June 18 in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest simultaneous swim lesson. Area residents are invited to take part in the sixth annual World’s Largest Swim Lesson (WLSL), which starts at 10 a.m. The cost to participate is $10 and is limited to the first 200 individuals who register in advance. Those participating in the swim lesson will be allowed to remain in the park for the rest of the day at no charge.

To help combat accidental drowning, which remains the second leading cause of death in children ages one to 14, and to raise awareness about the importance of teaching children to swim, instructors will be on hand to teach an easy, 30-minute, beginners’ swimming lesson. This same lesson, provided by WLSL organizers, will be taught simultaneously on June 18 at every participating location across the world in an attempt to exceed the existing Guinness World Record for the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson™ set in 2014 through this same initiative. In order to so, WLSL will have to have more than 36,564 participants from more than 22 different countries.

“We welcome thousands of water enthusiasts to our park every summer,” commented Donna Smith, general manager of Raging Rivers Waterpark. “And while having fun is a top priority for these guests, absolutely nothing trumps the importance of water safety. We take great pride in participating in this initiative as it enables us to reinforce the skills needed to remain safe in the water. We are looking forward to the lesson and remain hopeful that it will be another record-breaking year.”

Raging Rivers asks those interested in participating to reserve a spot by calling Raging Rivers at (618) 786-2345. While the swim lesson will be limited to the first 200 people who register, those hoping to spend the day at the waterpark at normal admission price can do so once Raging Rivers opens at 10:30 a.m. For more information about the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson and the many organizations involved, log on to http://www.worldslargestswimminglesson.org/.

For more information relative to the park’s operating hours, water features, specials and more, call Raging Rivers at (618) 786-2345 or log on to www.ragingrivers.com. The WaterPark is located at 100 Palisades Parkway off of the Great River Road in Grafton, Ill., which is only 45 minutes from the Gateway Arch.

Raging Rivers first opened its gates in the summer of 1990 and made its mark as the first water park in the Greater St. Louis area. It has since evolved into a 28-acre, multi-million dollar attraction that has catered to millions of visitors over the years.

