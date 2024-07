Area post-season sports schedule for this week Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. BASEBALL CLASS 1A CARLINVILLE SECTIONAL AT BLACKBURN COLLEGE Wednesday, May 25: Nokomis vs. Valmeyer, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26: Carrollton vs Okawville, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28: Semifinal winners, 1 p.m. (Winner advances to Springfield 1 Supersectional at Lincoln Land Community College vs. Lewistown Sectional winner, 4 p.m. May 30) CLASS 2A TEUTOPOLIS SECTIONAL Wednesday, May 25: Piasa Southwestern vs. Newton, 4 p.m.; Teutopolis vs. Trenton Wesclin, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28: Semifinal winners, 10 a.m. (Winner advances to Sauget Supersectional at GCS Ballpark vs. DuQuoin Sectional winner, 5 p.m. May 30) CLASS 3A HIGHLAND REGIONAL Monday, May 23: Marquette Catholic at Highland, 4:30 p.m.; Triad at Civic Memorial, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25: Marquette-Highland winner vs. Freeburg, 4 p.m.; Triad-CM winner vs Jersey, 7 p.m. Saturday, May 28: Semifinal winners, 11 a.m. (Winner advances to Triad Sectional vs. Mount Vernon Regional winner CLASS 4A ALTON REGIONAL Monday, May 23: Danville at Pekin, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25: Danville-Pekin winner vs. O'Fallon, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26: Alton vs. Quincy, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28: Semifinal winners, 4 p.m. (Winner advances to Bloomington Sectional at Illinois Wesleyan vs. Belleville West Regional winner BELLEVILLE WEST REGIONAL Monday, May 23: Granite City at Collinsville, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25: Granite City-Collinsville winner vs. Edwardsville, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26: Belleville East vs. Belleville West, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28: Semifinal winners, 11 a.m. (Winner advances to Bloomington Sectional at Illinois Wesleyan vs. Alton Regional winner) SOFTBALL CLASS 1A LIBERTY SECTIONAL Tuesday, May 24: Hardin-Calhoun vs. Brown County, 4:30 p.m.; Camp Point Central vs. Mount Olive, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28: Semifinal winners, 11 a.m. (Winner advances to Springfield Supersectional at University of Illinois-Springfield vs. Altamont Sectional winner, 4:30 p.m. May 30) CLASS 3A TRIAD REGIONAL Monday, May 23: Civic Memorial at Mascoutah, 4:30 p.m.; Marquette Catholic at Triad, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24: CM-Mascoutah winner vs. Freeburg, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25: Marquette-Triad winner vs. Jersey, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28: Semifinal winners, 11 a.m. (Winner advances to Herrin Sectional vs. Centralia Regional winner) Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! CLASS 4A COLLINSVILLE REGIONAL Tuesday, May 24: Alton vs. Collinsville, 4:30 p.m.; O'Fallon vs. Bellleville West, 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 27: Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m. (Winner advances to Normal Community Sectional vs. Edwardsville Regional winner – game to be played in Metro East area) EDWARDSVILLE REGIONAL Tuesday, May 24: Edwardsville vs. Quincy, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25: Belleville East vs. Granite City, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28: Semifinal winners, 11 a.m. (Winner advances to Normal Community Sectional vs. Collinsville Regional winner – game to be played in Metro East area) GIRLS SOCCER CLASS 1A SPRINGFIELD SUPERSECTIONAL AT UI-SPRINGFIELD Tuesday, May 24: Marquette Catholic vs. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 6 p.m. (Winner advances to state Class 1A state tournament at North Central College, Naperville) IHSA CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT Friday, May 27: Springfield Supersectional winner vs. River Forest Supersectional winner, 5 p.m.; Morton Supersectional winner vs. Hampshire Supersectional winner, 7 p.m. Saturday, May 28: Semifinal losers, 3 p.m.; Semifinal winners, 5 p.m. for Class 1A state championship CLASS 3A NORMAL COMMUNITY SECTIONAL Tuesday, May 24: Granite City vs. Collinsville at O'Fallon, 7 p.m.; Normal Community vs. Minooka, 5 p.m. Friday, May 27: Semifinal winners, 5 p.m. (Winner advances to Joliet Central Supersectional vs. Frankfort Lincoln-Way East Sectional winner, 4:30 p.m. May 31) STATE CLASS 1A, 2A AND 3A TRACK AND FIELD MEET AT O'BRIEN STADIUM, EASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, CHARLESTON Class 1A preliminaries, Thursday; Class 2A and 3A preliminaries, Friday; Finals in all events, Saturday STATE BOYS TENNIS TOURNAMENT AT ARLINGTON HEIGHTS HERSEY AND CHICAGOLAND AREA Play begins Thursday; finals in singles and doubles Saturday BOYS VOLLEYBALL METRO EAST LUTHERAN REGIONAL Monday, May 23: Granite City vs. Alton, 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 24: Granite City-Alton winner vs. Belleville West, 5:30 p.m.; Edwardsville vs. Metro East Lutheran, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25: Semifinal winners, 6 p.m. FRANKFORT LINCOLN-WAY SECTIONAL Friday, May 27: MEL Regional winner vs. O'Fallon Regional winner, 5:30 p.m. at Lucco-Jackson Gym, Edwardsville; Tinley Park Andrew Regional winner vs. Lockport Township Regional winner, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 31: Semifinal winners, 6 p.m. (Winner advances to state tournament vs. Evanston Sectional winner, 2 p.m. Friday, June 3) More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip