Edwardsville's Rachel Anderson with her picture-perfect swing. Anderson and some other Edwardsville, Alton, Calhoun, Jersey and East Alton players will be showcased tonight in the annual Amateur Softball Association All-Star Game for Illinois and Missouri. (Photo by Brent Feeney)

EDWARDSVILLE – The St. Louis-area branch of the Amateur Softball Association USA (the national governing body for softball; the organization's name will be changed to USA Softball in the near future) will be hosting their annual All-Star Game at Edwardsville High School's softball field Wednesday night.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The games, pitting junior and senior all-stars representing their ASA-affliated teams from the Missouri and Illinois sides of the metro area, will start at 6 p.m. for the juniors and 8 p.m. for the seniors.

Article continues after sponsor message

Among the Illinois juniors will be Edwardsville's Jordan Garella, Hardin-Calhoun's Grace Baalman, Jersey's Ashleigh Trochuk and Caitlyn Connell, East Alton-Wood River's Haley Shewmake, Alton's Savannah Fisher and Gillespie's Addison Bryant.

Among the Illinois seniors will be Edwardsville's Rachel Anderson and Allison Loehr and Alton's Brittany Roady and Katelyn Presley.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students; concessions will be available and a 50/50 drawing will be held between games. The game is being sponsored by the Southwestern Illinois Officials and Three Rivers Umpires of Missouri.

More like this:

Jun 28, 2024 - Warriors' Stillwater Senior Living Female Athlete Of Month Audrey Barnes Shines In Freshman Wrestling Season With 28 Wins

Aug 27, 2024 - Emily Collins Shines as Sparklight Female Athlete of the Month For Her Softball Efforts

5 days ago - Versatile Softball Star Ridley Allen Poised for Stellar 2025 Season, She Is A Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete Of Month

Jul 17, 2024 - Iconic Alton Girls Softball Coach Dan Carter Resigns After 474 Career Wins

3 days ago - Five High Schoolers Volunteer as Middle School Softball Coaches: They Are Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athletes Of Month

 