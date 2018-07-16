EDWARDSVILLE - The USTA Edwardsville Junior Net 12-18 tournament Saturday at Edwardsville High School was an event where competitors were able to play multiple opponents and gain valuable experience.

Players from Edwardsville, Alton, Jerseyville, Maryville, Troy, Glen Carbon, Dow, Brighton and around the St. Louis area participated Saturday. Matches were called late in the day because of heavy rain, but players were able to get in several matches prior to the storm.

Edwardsville tennis director Dave Lipe said what he enjoyed most about the tourney is everyone getting to play multiple matches in the round-robin format.

EHS assistant coach Emily Cimarolli agreed with Coach Lipe about the format being positive and said there was strong talent in the tourney and some exceptional play. She said the feedback she received from the players was positive and that they enjoyed the tournament and its round-robin play.

Article continues after sponsor message

Area players in the tourney included:

Jace Ackerman, Edwardsville, Aliana Ballance, Edwardsville, Schaefer Bates, Edwardsville, Brad Bower, Alton, Xavier Carter, Alton, Anna Falbe, Maryville, Matthew Falbe, Maryville and Harrison Feco, Edwardsville. Others were: Ryan Gregory, Edwardsville, Dillon Henderson, Troy, Gabriella Hill, Edwardsville, Nicholas Hobin, Edwardsville, Parker Mayhew, Alton, Tabitha McGuire, Jerseyville, Adrian Norcio, Edwardsville, Nadim Rana, Glen Carbon, Lindsey Ratliff, Wood River, Holy Roberts, Jerseyville, and Libby Roth, Dow.

Rounding out area players were Jacob Stewart, Troy, Kennedi Taylor, Edwardsville, Cullen Underwood, Edwardsville, Jade Witt, Jerseyville, Nick Wooden, Brighton, and Katie Woods, Edwardsville, girls 12s.

Katie Woods took first place in girls' 12 singles while Nicholas Hobin won the boys' 18 title.

Brad Bower of Alton took first place in boys' 12 singles. Kennedi Taylor of Edwardsville won the coed 10 singles championship. Libby Roth of Dow was first in the girls 14, 16 and 18 singles divisions.

More like this: