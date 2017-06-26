EDWARDSVILLE – Another successful Tiger Classic tennis tournament presented by Leskera Law Firm and Scott Credit Union, held at the Edwardsville High tennis complex over the weekend, is in the books.

The finals of the three-day tournament – the 23rd edition this year – came to an end Sunday morning and afternoon with championships determined in four age groups for boys and girls. Area players fared well in the tournament, with Edwardsville's Elizabeth Choate and Natalie Karibian both taking the championships in the girls 16 and 18 singles draw and Edwardsville's Seth Lipe finishing second in the boys 18 division, while Glen Carbon's Chloe Koons finished second in the girls 12 division.

Alton's Daniel McCluskey won the consolation title in the boys 16 competition, while Alton's Andrew Bower finished third in the boys 16 draw and IHSA Class 2A state doubles champion Zach Trimpe teamed up with Lipe to claim victory Saturday evening in the boys 18 doubles. Bower and McCluskey won the boys 16 doubles round-robin competition Saturday evening, while Grace Hackett and Koons won the round-robin girls 14 doubles tournament and Choate teamed up with St. Louis' Emily Kantrovitz to win the girls 18 doubles competition Saturday.

“It's a fantastic tennis tournament for kids,” said tournament director Dave Lipe – who ran the tournament with assistant directors Emily Cimarolli and Scott Radecki - “and for the St. Louis district (of the USTA). There's a lot of great talent there and we couldn't do it without our presenting sponsors. The kids have been great all weekend; my co-tournament directors have provided a lot of outstanding leadership behind the desk – we three have kind of coordinated it – and we've had a lot of support from the USTA.

“We've had tremendous media coverage and a very happy weekend overall. The weather has been the best probably the best it has been in 23 years (plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures with low humidity) – there's really been no downside to this weekend. It's a great opportunity for kids to play tennis and a great chance for us to showcase and share our tremendous facilities here.”

Local player have experienced success in the tournament in the past, and this year was no exception. “Lots of local kids have earned success in this tournament,” Lipe said. “We're super-proud of the kids who have won and proud of the kids who have played and gained experience who maybe haven't won matches. I think by participating, the kids are winning.

“We've had our share of success in the tournament; it's nice to see our local kids doing well and they always do. It's a fun weekend overall, a lot of work for us associated with it, but once again, having Scott Credit Union and Leskera Law in our corner, so to speak, makes it a financially positive thing for us.”

Here are the results from Sunday's play:

BOYS 12 SINGLES: Final, Rocco Regnier, Eureka, Mo., def. Udaykiran Vissa, St. Louis, 6-2, 6-2

BOYS 14 SINGLES: Semifinals, Gus Tettamble, St. Louis, def. Souhail Manal, Florissant, Mo., 6-4, 1-6, 10-3; Nicholas Chun, Chesterfield, Mo., def. Andre Sales, St. Louis, 6-4, 6-2

Final, Tettamble def. Chun 6-2, 6-2; Third place, Sales def. Manal, walkover (injury)

BOYS 16 SINGLES: Semifinals, Leonardo DaSilva, O’Fallon, def. Andrew Bower, Alton, 6-3, 6-4; Layton Willie, St. Louis, def. Diego Britt-Alvarez, O’Fallon, Mo., 6-1, 6-2

Final, DaSilva def. Willie 7-5, 6-0; Third place, Bower def. Britt-Alvaraz, walkover (injury)

BOYS 18 SINGLES: Semifinals, Seth Lipe, Edwardsville, def. Christian Cowlich, Swansea, 7-5, 6-2; Calvin Faris, St. Louis, def. Saskushal Marri, Ballwin, Mo., 6-0, 6-0

Final, Faris def. Lipe 7-6, 6-2; Third place, Cowlich def. Marri 6-4, 6-0

GIRLS 12 SINGLES: Final, Mary Kathleen Beckemeier, Chesterfield, Mo., def. Chloe Koons, Glen Carbon, 6-2, 2-6, 17-15

GIRLS 14 SINGLES: Final, Sophia McLellan, St. Louis, def. Isabella Cancila, Town and Country, Mo., 6-3, 6-2

GIRLS 16 SINGLES: Semifinals, Ariel Madatall, St. Louis, def. Michelle Korenfeld, Chesterfield, Mo., 6-2, 6-3; Elizabeth Choate, Edwardsville, def. Emily Kantrovitz, St. Louis, 6-3, 3-6, 12-10

Final, Choate def. Madatall 6-3, 6-1; Third place, Korenfeld def. Kantrovitz 4-6, 7-5, 10-7

GIRLS 18 SINGLES: Natalie Karibian, Edwardsville, def. Isabel Burwitz, Swansea, 6-0, 6-0

CONSOLATION CHAMPIONS: Boys 12 singles, Shaan Patel, Frontenac, Mo.; Boys 14 singles, Britt Van Antwerp, Chesterfield, Mo.; Boys 16 singles, Dan McCluskey, Godfrey; Boys 18 singles, Jack Faris, St. Louis; Girls 12 singles, Eva Kasal, St. Louis; Girls 14 singles, Maya Martin, Wildwood, Mo.; Girls 16 singles, Erin Davis, Wildwood, Mo.; Girls 18 singles, Grace Desse, Edwardsville

