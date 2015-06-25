ALTON, IL – Greater Alton Community Development and Rebuilding Together Southwest Illinois were recently awarded a $12,000 grant to provide free weatherization and home safety work to homeowners of the Hunterstown neighborhood.

Rebuilding Together Southwest Illinois has been active in previous weatherization and home safety projects throughout Madison, St. Clair, and Jersey counties and is an organization where hundreds of volunteers and donors come together each year to help residents improve their communities. Rebuilding Together is the nation’s leading nonprofit organization working to preserve affordable homeownership and revitalize neighborhoods by providing home repair and renovation services free of charge to those in need. If your business, church or group is interested in organizing a volunteer team, please contact Rebuilding Together.

The grant program will focus on home weatherization and safety for homeowners in the Hunterstown area on Saturday September 19, 2015. Eligible projects may include:

-Caulk Windows

-Seal Doors

-Storm Door

-Safety modifications: Grab bars, lock set, handrails

-Fire safety: smoke detectors, CO2 detectors, fire extinguishers

-Water heater jacket

-Energy efficient light bulbs

-Rake leaves

The grant was awarded by Rise http://www.risestl.org/. Grantees were recognized at the 2015 Community Builders Annual Awards, an annual event produced by the Community Builders Network of Metro St. Louis http://www.communitybuildersstl.org/. Rise’s mission is to work in partnership with community-based and other organizations to redevelop and strengthen neighborhoods and communities.

Greater Alton Community Development has been quietly active in the area for several years, most recently partnering with Lewis and Clark Community College’s Youthbuild Program and Habitat for Humanity on home renovation in the area, providing a donation of supplies and funds for the Grassroots Grocery effort, constructing two energy-efficient homes on 4th Street near OSF St. Clare’s Hospital and serving as the fiscal agent for the Western Military Academy memorial project.

For more information, or to apply for the project, call Rebuilding Together at 618-876-4578.

www.rebuildingtogether-swi.org

