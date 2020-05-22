ALTON - Alton Main Street, RiverBend Growth Association, and the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau today released results in a consumer survey to measure anticipated behaviors or desires of local residents as the region enters the recovery/re-opening process from the COVID-19 shelter in place orders.

The survey was open from May 13, 2020, through May 20, 2020, for one week, and gathered more than 2,300 responses. The questions and summary data are presented below.

"The intent of this survey was to provide additional direction to help small business owners determine best paths forward on re-opening their businesses in a way that is responsible and safe," Sara McGibany, executive director of Alton Main Street, said. "These three organizations will continue to serve as a resource to our small business community, connecting them to additional guidelines, opportunities, and with each other."

When asked if they would be attending an outdoor event when more than 50 people are allowed, 45.9 percent said they would wait a month or more compared to 38.3 percent who said they would start right away.

When asked if they would attend an indoor event when more than 50 people are allowed, a larger majority of 59.3 percent said they would wait a month or more and 38.3 percent said they would start to attend immediately.

Another question asked if a hand sanitizer station was available at the front of a store, would they dine there and 59.3 percent responded with a 5 out of 5 they would be more than likely to go there. A total of 19.7 percent gave it a 4, so for people who took the survey, hand sanitizers at the front of a store or restaurant are very important.

If you would like a full copy of the raw data, you can contact any of the three organizations.

"We wish everyone a safe entry into Phase 3 in Illinois," McGibany said.

View the Full Survey Here

