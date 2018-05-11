SPRINGFIELD - Area Girl Scouts had a highly educational day on Friday, April 27.

A total of 100 local Southern Illinois troop members, leaders and parents attended Girl Scout Day at the Capitol in Springfield, on Friday, April 27.

Girl Scouts boarded the Amtrak train from Alton to downtown Springfield where they walked to the Bank of Springfield Convention Center to line up for the march to the rally held at the steps of the Capital building. Girl Scouts of Central Illinois CEO, Pam Kovacevich, along Representative Melissa Conyears-Ervin, Representative Natalie Phelps Finnie, Representative Monica Bristow and Senator Laura M. Murphy all spoke briefly about being advocates for women.

After the rally, Girl Scouts were welcome to tour the Capital building and grounds. The Representatives were in session at the time so the girls got to witness bills being introduced and passed in the House.

After lunch, girls were welcomed back to the BOS Convention center where there was a Girl Expo leading up to the closing ceremony featuring guest speaker and Springfield local, Sonya Jones, who was a contestant on season 16 of The Biggest Loser.

Sonya's theme for the girls was how a positive can-do attitude is the most important thing in being able to do anything you put your mind to.

The grand finale consisted of learning a new dance and then a balloon drop. The day in Springfield concluded with a tour of the Old State Capitol building before heading back to the train station.

