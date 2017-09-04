GLEN CARBON - The Madison County Sheriff's Office, along with Glen Carbon and Maryville City Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 100 block of Hillcrest Drive in rural Glen Carbon on Sunday.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 3, 2017, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Glen Carbon, and Maryville City Police Departments responded to a residence in the 100 block of Hillcrest Drive, in rural Glen Carbon, Illinois, for a call of shots fired. The responding officers met with multiple subjects at the home, and located an unresponsive 43-year-old white male, in the backyard, who had been shot multiple times.

Officers detained one subject at the scene, who reportedly fired the gun that resulted in the 43-year-old gunshot victim’s injuries, the Madison County Sheriff's Office said today. The gunshot victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating this incident, and has taken the shooter into custody in connection with the investigation. The shooter is currently being held at the Madison County Jail, the sheriff's office said.

Further information related to the investigation, as well as the identity of the victim will be released in the coming days. No further information is available for release as this time.

