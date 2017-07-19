EAST ST. LOUIS – Kids from across East St. Louis are getting a personal lesson in sports, from one of the greatest female athletes of all time. Jackie Joyner-Kersee, in conjunction with her Foundation, will be hosting this year’s Citywide Field Day at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center. This event is part of the East St. Louis Youth Project, a summer program funded by The Greater East St. Louis Community Fund.

This year’s Field Day events will take place on July 25. The opening ceremony is set for 9:30 a.m. at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, with competition beginning at 10 a.m. Joyner-Kersee will address the athletes and present the awards beginning at 3 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

Launched in 2014, Citywide Field Day brings summer campers and students together with physical activity and a fun competition among local agencies serving East St. Louis children. Over 500 kids are expected to participate in this year’s day-long events, which include a 100 Meter Sprint, Sack Race, Rope Jumping, Accuracy Kick, Standing Long Jump, Baseball and Longest Football Kick.

Joyner-Kersee said Citywide Field Day is a great way to bring the East St. Louis community together. “This event has grown to become one of the largest gatherings of kids in East St. Louis, and it’s a true testament to how sports can bring people together. These kids come from different neighborhoods, and different backgrounds, but on Field Day, they all come together to have fun,” said Joyner-Kersee.

For more information about this story, please contact Jessica Williams at (618) 772-2349.

