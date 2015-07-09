Public invited to come out and root for favorite past Alton hockey players

ALTON - Former members of the Alton Flames and Alton Redbirds Hockey Club will play in an alumni game and skills competition this Saturday at the East Alton Ice Arena, located at 631 Lewis and Clark Blvd. at 3:00 p.m.

With hockey being a small sport compared to others, the opportunity to play is not as frequent. Hockey players seem to have a level of love for the game that holds to the heart. Alton’s hockey teams have stuck together throughout the generations, forming a bond that has created a family-like relationship.

“The hockey family is a tight knit group,” said event organizer Sherri R.Henson. “These guys are friends for life and they will play this sport as long as their legs will let them. When you see them all come back together each year for this game you see how they haven’t skipped a beat,” said Henson.

The oldest Alumni participants graduated high school in 1974 and the youngest participants just graduated in 2015. Some players travel back home to Alton from as far as Pennsylvania, just to play in the alumni game.

“The love of this game is like no other,” said Henson. “There is a respect for what they have to do physically for their sport and I think that is a part of what bonds them for life. This event is a way to get these guys together once a year to remember all the great times they had on and off the ice with their teammates.”

Henson went on to explain that one of the best parts is having the generations playing together: dads playing against their sons, brothers playing against brothers, cousins against cousins, etc.

“It is a great time with all the generations on the ice together,” said Henson. “Parents and spectators love watching the guys have a great time, competing, playing with their teammates and having some great laughs.”

The alumni would like to see their fans in the stands, cheering them on. General admission to the game is $5, kids 9 and under are free. Players, families and fans are invited for a gathering at Alton Sports Tap immediately following the game.

All proceeds of the alumni game goes to the current AHS Hockey team.

For more information contact Sherri Henson at shensonmvcha@aol.com.

