Pictured – Triad team with sponsoring Edwardsville Masonic Lodge A.F. & A.M. #99. Front row left to right – Ryan Pattison, Sean Froidcoeur, Jacob Tentis, Dylan Pattison, Baden Bruce. Back row – Jeff Berry, Earl Brockmeier, Harry Glass, John Brandt (Coach), Richard White, Mike Veith. Not pictured – Ken Rodgers (Coach)

GRANITE CITY - Seven area high schools competed this past weekend in the Illinois Masonic Academic Bowl competition at Granite City High School.

Competing schools represented at this location were Granite City, O’Fallon Township, Collinsville, Triad (Troy), Mascoutah, Centralia, and Carbondale Community. Marion was slated to compete but withdrew due to weather and travel concerns.

Since 1990, the state competition known as the “Academic Bowl” has been available throughout the state of Illinois for High School Scholar Bowl teams to participate. The competition is organized by the Grand Lodge of Ancient, Free, and Accepted Masons of the State of Illinois, with local Lodges providing financial sponsorship to individual schools.

Each school competed in six rounds of competition. Questions were selected in such subjects as math, literature, social studies, science, and fine arts.

The Illinois Masonic Academic Bowl is a quiz-based competition between Illinois high school scholastic bowl teams that test the players on a wide variety of academic subjects taught in Illinois schools. This is an annual tournament sponsored by the Masons of Illinois and is coordinated through the Grand Lodge of Ancient Free and Accepted Masons of the State of Illinois.

"The goal is to provide positive recognition for academic excellence," the Grand Lodge of Ancient Free and Accepted Masons of the State of Illinois, said.

