ST. LOUIS - The Metro East region experienced significant disparities in rainfall totals on Tuesday, according to data provided by the National Weather Service.

Reports from various locations highlighted the varying amounts of precipitation, with the Melvin Price Lock and Dam recording a relatively low 2.40 inches of rain. In contrast, St. Libory in St. Clair County reported a high total of 5.38 inches, while Shiloh, also in St. Clair County, saw an even higher amount of 6.85 inches.

The highest recorded rainfall in the area was just outside Grafton, with a total of 7 inches. Other notable measurements included Belleville with 4.49 inches, Chester with 2.47 inches, and Salem with 2.25 inches.

“There were a couple of different rounds of storms that were very good at rain-producing thunderstorms,” said Jim Seizing, a meteorologist with the St. Louis National Weather Service. “If areas were able to stay underneath some of the stronger storms, the totals stacked up. In the Metro East area, many communities had four to six inches of rain.”

The variation in rainfall was also evident in St. Charles, Mo. Seizing noted that totals ranged from three to four inches at the NWS Office to as little as 1.5 inches in other parts of St. Charles.

Looking ahead, Seizing provided a positive outlook for the rest of the week.

“The weather looks fantastic, with cooler temperatures and highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s,” he said. “We are looking at temperatures 5 to 10 degrees below normal for this time of the year, in a time that normally records the highest temperatures of the year.”

The diverse rainfall patterns and the forecast for cooler temperatures now offer a reprieve for residents in the Metro East area and surrounding regions, who have experienced a wide range of weather conditions over the past week.

