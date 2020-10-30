Area Halloween Trick-Or-Treat Times Are Released
Area cities have each released Halloween trick-or-treat times.
Some are offering trick-or-treating on Friday, Oct. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 31, and some just on Saturday, Oct. 31.
This is the complete city by city trick-or-treat list:
Alton - Saturday, Oct. 31, 4-9 p.m.
Bethalto - Friday, Oct. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-9 p.m.
Carrollton - Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
East Alton - Friday, Oct. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Edwardsville - Saturday, Oct. 31, 4-9 p.m.
Glen Carbon - Saturday, Oct. 31, Noon-9 p.m.
Godfrey - Friday, Oct. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Hardin - Saturday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.
Jerseyville - Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-9 p.m.
Roxana - Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Wood River - Friday, Oct. 30, Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
