EDWARDSVILLE - This is a golf summary from last week.

On Aug. 12, the Tigers' boys team came in an eighth-place tie with Springfield Sacred Heart-Grifffin in The Prep Tour season-opening tournament at Senica's Oak Ridge Golf Club in LaSalle, in the northern part of the state. Hinsdale Central won the tournament with a score of 289, with Benton coming in second with a 294, Lockport Township was third at 297, Ottawa Township was fourth with a 304, Breese Mater Dei Catholic came in fifth with a score of 306, Macomb was sixth at 310, O'Fallon came in seventh with a 311, the Tigers and Cyclones tied for eight at 314 and Effingham St. Anthony Catholic rounded out the top ten with a 319.

Port Byron Riverdale and El Paso-Gridley tied for 11th with identical 320 scores, while Normal University High and Arlington Heights St. Viator Catholic deadlocked for 13th with each shooting a 323, and Wheaton North was 15th with a 328.

Cy Norman of Benton was the individual winner, tying for first place with Lockport's Brody McCarthy with two-under-par 70s, but Norman took the title on a tiebreak. Kevin Wesolowski of Hinsdale Central tied with Benton's River Stilley and teammate Emil Riegger for third with identical 71s, with Wesolowski coming in third, Stilley fourth and Riegger fifth. Ashton Sutton of Riverdale and Joey Sluzas of Lockport tied for sixth with even-par scores of 72, with Sutton taking sixth and Sluzas seventh, O'Fallon's Caden Cannon and Jack Mulligan of Central tied for eighth with identical scores of 73, with Cannon coming in eighth and Mulligan ninth on a tiebreak and Ottawa's Jonathan Cooper taking tenth on a tiebreak after he and a pair of Hinsdale Central golfers, Michael Spitzer and Peter Sakkos, all shot a 74.

Ryan Suhre was the best Tiger golfer on the day, shooting a 75, with Carter Crow having a score of 78, Mason Lewis shot an 80, Joe Chiarodo had an 81, Bennett Babington came up with an 83 and Bryce Pryor shot an 89.

On Aug. 13, the boys finished tied for ninth with New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central in the New Lenox Lincoln-Way West Invitational, played at The Den at Fox Creek golf course in Bloomington. Lockport won the team title with a 289, with Orland Park Carl Sandburg coming in second at 301, Hoffman Estates Conant was third with a 305, Maple Park Kaneland came in fourth, shooting a 308, Frankfort Lincoln-Way East was fifth with a 313, the host school. Lincoln-Way West, was sixth with a 316, seventh place went to Geneva with a 321, coming in eighth place was New Lenox Providence Catholic with a score of 324 and the Tigers tied with Central for ninth with scores of 327.

Homewood-Flossmoor came in 11th with a 329, Grayslake Central was 12th by shooting a 334, Oswego came in 13th at 347, Joliet Township was 14th with a score of 355, DeKalb was 15th with a score of 359 and the Lincoln-Way West junior varsity was 16th with a 367.

McCarthy won the individual title with a six-under-par 66, with Kaneland's Josh Pehl second with a 67, Sluzas was third at even-par 72, Lewis tied for fourth with Lincoln-Way West's Aiden Healy with both shooting a 73, Lewis taking fourth on a tiebreak, Sandburg teammates Alex Pineda and Ben Schreiber ended in a sixth-place tie with both shooting a 74, with Schreiber taking sixth on a tiebreak and Armen Galovich of Conant, Jesse Balc of Geneva and Conant's Aashire Patel all tied for eighth with identical scores of 75, with Galovich coming in eighth, Patel ninth and Balc 10th on the tiebreak.

Outside of Lewis, Crow shot an 83 on the day, while Babington had an 85, Chiarodo shot an 86, Suhre had an 87 and Pryor had a 90.

Also on Friday, the girls team tied for 10th with St. Viator in The Prep Tour season opener at Hickory Point Golf Club in Forsyth. Hinsdale Central won the tournament with a team score of 296, with Winnetka New Trier second at 303, Lincolnshire Adlai Stevenson was third with a score of 304, ahead of fourth place Barrington, who had a 309, Normal University was fifth with a 316, Quincy came in seventh at 324, Naperville Neuqua Valley was seventh at 331, Marquette Catholic was eighth at 335, O'Fallon was ninth with a 338, and the Tigers and St. Viator tied for 10th at 339 each.

Lockport Township came in 12th with a 344, Effingham St. Anthony Catholic was 13th at 353, Sacred Heart-Griffins came in 14th with a 361 and Joliet Township was 15th with a score of 392.

Elyssa Abdullah of Central was the individual winner with a six-under-par 66, with Addie Dobson of Jacksonville Routt Catholic second with a 70, Marquette's Gracie Piar was third with a 71, Carter Schol of New Trier was fourth with an even-par 72, Peyton Schol of the Trevians tied for fifth with Stevenson's Alyson Duan, with both shooting 73s, Peyton Schol taking fifth on a tiebreak, Chelsea She of Stevenson, Sarah Zhang of Neuqua Valley and Sarah Thornton of Hinsdale Central came in a three-way tie for seventh with identical scores of 74, with She placing seventh, Thornton eighth and Zhang ninth on the tiebreak and Quincy's Laci Novosel was tenth with a 75.

Nicole Johnson was the top golfer for the Tigers with a 79 on the day, followed by Grace Daech, who had an 82, Caitlyn Dicks shot an 85, Morgan Landry had a 93, Ruhee Gupchup shot a 95 and Jasmyn Story had a 99 on the day.

Besides Piar's third place finish, Audrey Cain shot a 78 for the Explorers, while Ava Bartosiak fired a 92, Clancy Maag shot a 94, Lily Montague had a 99 and Karly Reiter shot a 109.

