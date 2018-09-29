WEEK 6 AREA FOOTBALL SCORES

Friday Night Area Scores

Alton 21, Belleville East 9

Edwardsville 57, O’Fallon 10

Triad 31, Mascoutah 14

Cahokia 53, Centralia 0

Marion 30, Belleville Althoff Catholic 0

Columbia 38, Freeburg 34

Breese Mater Dei 42, Quincy Notre Dame 14

Granite City 59, Collinsville 29

Jersey 28, Waterloo 26

Carlyle 36, Trenton Wesclin 7

Breese Central 36, Red Bud 7

Highland 47, Civic Memorial 0

Carlinville 51, Piasa Southwestern 8

Carrollton 49, Pleasant Hill 6

East Alton-Wood River 62, Pawnee 0

Greenfield 53, North Greene 6

Winchester 38, Hardin Calhoun 30

Greenville 42, Roxana 7

 