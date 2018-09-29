Area football scores for Friday night
WEEK 6 AREA FOOTBALL SCORES
Friday Night Area Scores
Alton 21, Belleville East 9
Edwardsville 57, O’Fallon 10
Triad 31, Mascoutah 14
Cahokia 53, Centralia 0
Marion 30, Belleville Althoff Catholic 0
Columbia 38, Freeburg 34
Breese Mater Dei 42, Quincy Notre Dame 14
Granite City 59, Collinsville 29
Jersey 28, Waterloo 26
Carlyle 36, Trenton Wesclin 7
Breese Central 36, Red Bud 7
Highland 47, Civic Memorial 0
Carlinville 51, Piasa Southwestern 8
Carrollton 49, Pleasant Hill 6
East Alton-Wood River 62, Pawnee 0
Greenfield 53, North Greene 6
Winchester 38, Hardin Calhoun 30
Greenville 42, Roxana 7