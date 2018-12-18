BETHALTO - A serious fire broke out in the 4600 block of Rocky Branch Road in Bethalto around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and area firefighters immediately responded to a mutual aid request.

The occupants of the home escaped the home in safe fashion, a firefighter at the home said.

The origin of the fire was not known at this time and firefighters continued to work on the blaze.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.