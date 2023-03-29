You will find a comprehensive list of Easter Egg Hunts around the area below.

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

ALTON:

Alton VFW Post 1308 will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on April 1st beginning at 1 p.m. All area children ages 0-12 and their parents are welcome.

GODFREY:

The Village of Godfrey will be hosting their 20th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Glazebrook Park on April 1st. The hunt will begin promptly at 2:15 p.m. and will last until all of the eggs are found. Games, crafts, and pictures with the Easter Bunny will go on until 4 p.m.

Cedarhurst Senior Living at 1000 Airport Rd. in Godfrey will host an Easter Egg Hunt from 10 am-Noon on April 1. There will also be opportunities to take pictures with the Easter Bunny and enjoy cookies and punch.

EDWARDSVILLE:

Edwardsville Care Center located at 401 St Marys Dr in Edwardsville will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on April 1st beginning at 11 a.m. This event will feature pictures with the Easter Bunny!

EAST ALTON:

The Village of East Alton will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on April 1st from 10 - 11:30 a.m. at Keasler Recreation Complex located at 615 3rd St in East Alton. This free event will include an egg hunt for three age groups (ages 1-3, 4-6, and 8-11), visits with the Easter Bunny, crafts, face painting, games, and snacks.

WOOD RIVER:

Wood River Parks & Recreation will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on April 1st from 10 - 11:30 a.m. at Central Park located at 633 N Wood River Ave in Wood River. There will be over 120 dozen eggs hidden. The Easter Bunny will be on-site for photos - bring your own camera. Wood River Public Library will be offering free crafts.

BETHALTO:

Bethalo Public Library located at 321 S Prairie St in Bethalto will be hosting two Easter Egg Hunts on April 1st at 3 and 4 p.m. Bring your own basket and hunt for eggs to score candy and other goodies! This event will feature games and other activities.

MARYVILLE:

Cambridge House of Maryville will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on April 1st from 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. This event will feature a bounce house, snacks, drinks, and pictures with the Easter Bunny!

SUNDAY, APRIL 2

ALTON:

Beltline Christian Center located at 310 Oakwood Ave in Alton will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on April 2nd from 2 - 4 p.m. This event will feature a bounce house, special prizes, giveaways, and a time of singing and hearing the message of Christ's death and resurrection!

BETHALTO:

Bethalo Public Library located at 321 S Prairie St in Bethalto will be hosting two Easter Egg Hunts on April 2nd at 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. Bring your own basket and hunt for eggs to score candy and other goodies! This event will feature games and other activities.

GLEN CARBON:

The Village of Glen Carbon will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on April 2nd beginning at 1 p.m. at Ray M. Schon Park in Glen Carbon. This event will feature pictures with the Easter Bunny!

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

ALTON:

The 2nd Annual Alton Area Community Easter Egg Hunt will be held on April 8th from 12 - 4 p.m. at Rock Springs Park in Alton. This event will feature free food, games for all ages, free haircuts, prizes, and giveaways.

EDWARDSVILLE:

The City of Edwardsville will be hosting a Paws in the Park Easter Egg Hunt for Dogs on April 8th beginning at 11 a.m. at City Park in Edwardsville. Pre-registration costs $5 per dog or $8 on the day of the event. The dog egg hunt begins at 12 p.m. All eggs will have treats and some will have prizes.

ROXANA:

Roxana Public Library located at 200 N Central Ave in Roxana will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on April 8th beginning at 11 a.m. This event will feature over 5,000 eggs and 30 prizes.

BETHALTO:

The Bethalto Rotary Club will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on April 8th at Central Park in Bethalto. Lifebrook Church will host an Easter Festival at the park immediately following the egg hunt.

BRIGHTON:

Brighton Park/Rec and Robings Manor will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on April 8th beginning at 11 a.m. at Schneider Park in Brighton.

SUNDAY, APRIL 9

ALTON:

Abundant Church located at 3986 Humbert Rd in Alton will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on Easter, April 9th beginning at 10:15 a.m. Easter Mass services will be held at 9 and 11 a.m.

