This is a list of COVID-19 testing locations in Madison County and St. Clair County.

The Illinois Department of Public Health describes the following as symptoms for COVID-19: Fever, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, cough, chills, repeated shaking with chills, headache, sore throat, muscle pain, and new loss of taste or smell.

Area COVID-19 Testing Locations:

OSF Alton, 2 Anthonys Way, Suite 205, Alton

Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: Must meet testing criteria, and patients must be screened through.

Must call 1-833-OSF- KNOW in advance to schedule an appointment.

COVID Hotline: 833-OSF-KNOW

OSF PromptCare Godfrey, 6702 Godfrey Road, Godfrey

Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Saturday

Requirements: Must meet testing criteria, and patients must be screened through.

Pandemic Health or PCP in advance. Must call 1-833-OSF- KNOW in advance to schedule an appointment.

SIHF Healthcare, 230 Old St. Louis Road, Wood River

Hours: Noon - 3:15 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday-Friday

Requirements: Telephone screening required in advance or at the time of collection. All patients accepted. Telephone screening available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

COVID Hotline: 618-646-2596

COVID Hotline: 833-OSF-KNOW

Anderson Healthcare Drive-Thru Testing, 2930 North Center Street, Maryville

Hours: By appointment only from 8 a.m. to Noon.

Days of Operation: Monday-Friday

Requirements: Physician ordered testing only.

SIHF Healthcare, Granite City, 2166 Madison Avenue

Hours: Noon - 3:15 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday-Friday

Requirements: Telephone screening required in advance or at the time of collection. All patients accepted. Telephone screening available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

COVID Hotline: 618-646-2596

SIHF Healthcare, East St. Louis, 100 North 8th Street, IL

Hours: Noon - 3:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday-Friday

Requirements: Telephone screening required in advance or at the time of collection. All patients accepted. Telephone screening available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Website or COVID Hotline:https://www.sihf.org/health-centers 618-646-2596

SIHF Healthcare, Cahokia, 509 Camp Jackson Road

Hours: Noon - 3:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday-Friday

Requirements: Telephone screening required in advance or at the time of collection. All patients accepted. Telephone screening available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

IDPH East St. Louis Drive -Through and Walk-Up

Hours: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Days of Operation: Daily

