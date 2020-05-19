Area COVID-19 Testing Locations Listed Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. This is a list of COVID-19 testing locations in Madison County and St. Clair County. The Illinois Department of Public Health describes the following as symptoms for COVID-19: Fever, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, cough, chills, repeated shaking with chills, headache, sore throat, muscle pain, and new loss of taste or smell. Area COVID-19 Testing Locations: OSF Alton, 2 Anthonys Way, Suite 205, Alton Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Days of Operation: Monday - Friday Requirements: Must meet testing criteria, and patients must be screened through. Must call 1-833-OSF- KNOW in advance to schedule an appointment. COVID Hotline: 833-OSF-KNOW OSF PromptCare Godfrey, 6702 Godfrey Road, Godfrey Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Days of Operation: Monday - Saturday Requirements: Must meet testing criteria, and patients must be screened through. Pandemic Health or PCP in advance. Must call 1-833-OSF- KNOW in advance to schedule an appointment. SIHF Healthcare, 230 Old St. Louis Road, Wood River Hours: Noon - 3:15 p.m. Days of Operation: Monday-Friday Requirements: Telephone screening required in advance or at the time of collection. All patients accepted. Telephone screening available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. COVID Hotline: 618-646-2596 COVID Hotline: 833-OSF-KNOW Article continues after sponsor message Anderson Healthcare Drive-Thru Testing, 2930 North Center Street, Maryville Hours: By appointment only from 8 a.m. to Noon. Days of Operation: Monday-Friday Requirements: Physician ordered testing only. SIHF Healthcare, Granite City, 2166 Madison Avenue Hours: Noon - 3:15 p.m. Days of Operation: Monday-Friday Requirements: Telephone screening required in advance or at the time of collection. All patients accepted. Telephone screening available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. COVID Hotline: 618-646-2596 SIHF Healthcare, East St. Louis, 100 North 8th Street, IL Hours: Noon - 3:30 p.m. Days of Operation: Monday-Friday Requirements: Telephone screening required in advance or at the time of collection. All patients accepted. Telephone screening available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Website or COVID Hotline:https://www.sihf.org/health-centers 618-646-2596 SIHF Healthcare, Cahokia, 509 Camp Jackson Road Hours: Noon - 3:30 p.m. Days of Operation: Monday-Friday Requirements: Telephone screening required in advance or at the time of collection. All patients accepted. Telephone screening available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. IDPH East St. Louis Drive -Through and Walk-Up Hours: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Days of Operation: Daily More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip