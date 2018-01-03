Note: As closings come in, the list will be updated.

School Closings List For Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018

Alton School District 11

Alton Catholic Children's Home

Bethalto District 8 Schools

Bunker Hill School District

Brussels is in session, but 10 a.m. start

Collinsville District 10

East Alton District 13

East Alton Wood River District 14

East St. Louis School District 189 is closed Thursday and Friday (January 4 and 5).

Edwardsville School District 7

Gillespie School District

Granite City School District

Mississippi Valley Christian School

Mt. Olive School District

Roxana Community Unit District 1

Staunton School District

Trinity Lutheran School in Edwardsville

William Bedell ARC School

Wood River Hartford School District 15

If you have a school closing or any closing to report due to the weather, e-mail news@riverbender.com or text 618-623-5930...

