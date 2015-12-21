EDWARDSVILLE - Those who argue that cheerleading is not a sport surely did not attend this Sunday’s Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association’s Region 5 Invitationals.

In the day-long event, junior and senior high schools cheerleading squads from around the region all gathered at Edwardsville High School to show off bountiful feats of athleticism.

Cheerleading competitions as we know it combine gymnastics, aerial stunts, dance and traditional cheer in highly scrutinized routines based on time, technique, music choice and much more.

Qualifiers from this event and the past invitationals from around the state will head to the Illinois state capitol to the ICCA Championship, which will be held on Jan. 9 and 10, 2016 at the Prairie Capitol Convention Center. Varsity teams and stunt groups will compete on Jan. 9 and junior high and junior varsity teams will compete on Jan. 10.

Seven cheerleading squads earned their spot at the state competition after a grueling day of tough routines. Waterloo Junior High School, Alton Middle School and Coolidge Junior High will all be heading to Springfield for the medium junior high school category. Breese Central High School newly qualified for small junior varsity and varsity squads. Columbia High School nabbed the first place spot for medium varsity squads.

LARGE VARSITY

1st - O’Fallon High School

Previously qualified: Edwardsville High School

MEDIUM VARSITY

1st - Columbia High School

2nd - Highland High School

3rd - Triad High School

New qualifier: Columbia High School

Previous qualified: Highland High School, Triad High School, Civic Memorial High School

SMALL VARSITY

1st - Breese Central High School

2nd - Bunker Hill High School

3rd - East Alton Wood River High School

New qualifier: Breese Central High School

Previously qualified: East Alton Wood River High School, Bunker Hill High School

Article continues after sponsor message

CO-ED

1st - Murphysboro High School

ALL GIRLS STUNT GROUP

1st - Edwardsville High School (1)

2nd - Highland High School (1)

3rd - Triad High School (Black)

New qualifier: Alton High School

Previously qualified: Edwardsville High School 1 and 2, Triad Black

LARGE JV

Previously qualified: Edwardsville High School

NON-STUNTING JV

O’Fallon High School

SMALL JV

1st - Waterloo High School

2nd - Triad High School

3rd - Breese Central High School

Previously qualified: Triad, Waterloo, Highland

CLICK HERE FOR A GALLERY OF THE ICCA INVITATIONAL AT EDWARDSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL:

More like this: