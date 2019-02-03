BLOOMINGTON - The Edwardsville, Alton, Civic Memorial, and Roxana varsity cheerleading teams competed in the IHSA State Cheerleading Prelims on Friday in Bloomington.

Edwardsville competed in the Large Team Division Prelims. Edwardsville received a score of 81.27 and placed 18 out of 25. Edwardsville did not advance to the finals. The top 10 only advances to the finals on Saturday.

Alton competed in the Co-ed division prelims. Alton received a score of 71.5 and placed 25 out 25. Alton did not advance to the finals. The top 10 only advances to the finals on Saturday.

Civic Memorial competed in the Medium Team Division Prelims. Civic Memorial received a score of 78.00 and placed 15 out of 25. Civic Memorial did not advance to the finals.

Roxana competed in the Small Team Division Prelims. Roxana received a score of 71.43 and placed 21 out of 25 and did not advance to the finals.

