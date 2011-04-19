ALTON, ILLINOIS - Ron Tanner, a well-known River Bend business and marketing consultant, has joined Liberty Bank as Marketing/Business Development Officer.

“The objective is to raise the bar in the delivery of our business and non-profit resources,” explained Dale Blachford, Liberty Bank President. “Ron brings a strong commitment to our community along with his experience. Liberty Bank places important value on community relationships and his are formidable.”

Tanner earned his BA in Mass Communications from SIUE and spent 23 years in the newspaper advertising industry. His experience includes 13 years at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, 10 years as a small business owner/consultant, and most recently as a sales consultant with RiverBender.com. Strategic planning, sales and marketing, new media, advertising, website usability, corporate communications, and public relations are among the core strengths of Tanner’s expertise.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It’s a privilege to join Liberty Bank. As a customer since the bank opened, it seems very natural to join their team.” Tanner emphasized. “Like Liberty, I’ve built my reputation on understanding clients’ businesses, building strong relationships, and developing strategies to help them grow. It’s exciting to bring these valuable resources to the business community through Liberty Bank. ”

In the community, Tanner currently serves as Alton Marketplace - President, as a member of North Alton-Godfrey Business Council, a member of the Great Rivers Choral Society, performs at Alton Little Theater, and is choir member and cantor at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Alton. He lives with his wife, Mary, in Godfrey. You can reach him at the Homer Adams Parkway headquarters by phone, 618-462-7000 ext. 2237, or via email, Ron.Tanner@bankliberty.com.

Liberty Bank is a FDIC insured full service bank with locations in Alton, Godfrey and Bethalto. For additional information visit online at BankLiberty.com or call 618-462-7000.

More like this: