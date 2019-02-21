ST. LOUIS – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Properties (BHHS), a provider of residential real estate services to the Greater St. Louis region, announces their achievement of raising over $1 million for The Sunshine Kids, a nonprofit organization dedicated to children with cancer.

"We are so proud of our agents and the community’s support toward our contributions to the Sunshine Kids,” said President and CEO of BHHS Select Properties, Maryann Vitale. “This organization is so near and dear to our hearts, and the smiles on those kids’ faces bring it all into perspective."

Since 2003, BHHS Select’s goal has been to raise $1 million in honor of the nonprofit. In the last year alone, the company raised $103,500. Events such as a 17th Annual Golf Tournament held at the Whitmoor Country Club in St. Charles, Mo. and Mouse Races held in Maryland Heights, Mo. were highly supported by local communities.

Established in 1982, the nonprofit is committed to bringing sunshine to young cancer patients’ lives, free of charge, by providing positive group activities and emotional support. They dedicate themselves to helping kids do what they are supposed to do--have fun and celebrate life.

BHHS Select Properties adopted The Sunshine Kids as its network-wide charity in 1991. They are also proud to be one of the Top 10 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices affiliates in the country for contributions since 2007.

Visit SelectGivesBack.com for updates on annual goals, a way to donate, and a list of upcoming events that will bring sunshine into the lives of young cancer patients.

