O'FALLON, IL. - Peel Brewing Company will be one of 16 local breweries participating in the first ever Beer Trail Bash on March 10th. The event is organized by the not-for-profit entity Southern Illinois Beer Trail and is designed to celebrate Illinois craft beer.

The event will feature breweries ranging from Alton to Cobden, IL and will include free beer tastings, live music, brewery merchandise and food. Peel Brewing Company owner, Patrick Thirion, said this event is meant to highlight the hard-working brewers in the region.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase all of the talented local breweries we have in Southern Illinois and give people a first-hand look at what makes locally crafted beer so unique. All of the breweries that will be participating in this event offer a wide range of methods and styles for brewing their beer. We’re excited to be a part of it,” said Thirion.

"The idea behind the Beer Trail is to create a collaborative environment where locally owned breweries can help support each other and share the wealth when it comes to establishing a loyal customer base. The participating breweries include, The Old Bakery Beer, Recess, Excel Brewing, Peel Brewing Company, Stumpy's Spirits Distillery, Stubborn German Brewing, Hopskeller Brewing, Lieferbrau Brewing, White Rooster Farmhouse Brewery, St. Nicholas Brewing Company, Route 51 Brewing, The Hop Brewery, Big Muddy Brewing Company, Molly's Pint Brewpub, Abbey Ridge Brewery & Taproom and Apple Knocker Hard Cider."

Thirion said each brewery has committed to bringing at least three varieties of beer. Peel Brewing Company will be debuting its newest craft beer; a New England styled IPA - Perception at the event, and will also offer their Blood Orange Wheat, Coffee Porter and ALTerior Motive brews.

Everyone who purchases a ticket will get a sample glass and have access to tastings. The Beer Trail Bash will be held at Route 51 Brewing in Elkville, IL on March 10th from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. This event is only for guests 21 and older. Tickets are only $25 when purchased in advance, and $30 on the day of the festival.

To purchase tickets, go to Brown Paper Tickets website at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3323576

