Area boys track talent was on display on Monday at the Roxana Relays, despite some difficult wind conditions and a chill.

High jumpers had so much trouble that several times the bar fell off the stand because of the winds. Judges took the wind into consideration during the high jump competition.

Roxana showcased its sprint star Jeddah Gallego, who blazed the track for a first place in the 100 meters with a time of 11.15. He anchored Roxana’s winning 4 x 400 and 4 x 200 relays and also was second in the long jump.

Highland won by a slight margin over Jersey with 99 points to the Panthers' 97. Roxana was third with 67 points; Civic Memorial had 44 points; East Alton-Wood River posted 23 points and Freeburg had 18 points.

Jersey coach Harold Landon and East Alton-Wood River coach Russ Colona said they were pleased with the efforts of their runners in the 3,200-meter event. Jersey’s Mike Roach was the winner in the 3,200 with a time of 10:54; East Alton-Wood River sophomore Brenden Springman was second in 10:59.6

“On Friday, Brenden broke five minutes in the 1,600 and today he broke 11 minutes in the 3,200,” East Alton-Wood River coach Russ Colona said. “I had his two older brothers on the team and he could be the best of his bunch. He has the total package. He has the foot speed and willingness to get the mileage in.”

Jersey junior Mike Roach continues to drop his time in the 3,200.

“He had an injury between cross country and track season and didn’t get in as much running in the winter, but he is starting to round into shape,” Landon said.

Jersey’s Ben Flowers continued to look strong, running three races. He ran a leg on the 4 x 800 for Jersey, which was second place and the sprint medley relay which won with Mitch Goetten, Brandon Baalman and Walter Becker. The distance medley relay of Jarrick Luma, Marcus Lumma, Mark Wendell and Flowers also captured first place.

Jersey’s Austin Kimbrel won high jump with a leap of 5-8; Brendon Loellke was second. Kyle Walsh won the 110 hurdle in 16.94,, with Goetten placing second in that event.

Roxana’s Jordan Hawkins won the discus with a toss of 125-9.5.

