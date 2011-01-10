Area Scouts from the Lewis and Clark Council will be competing in a Klondike Derby challenge on January 15th at Camp Warren Levis in Godfrey Illinois. The Klondike Derby challenge resembles the Alaska Iditarod sled dog race, and is designed to test a scout’s winter skills. Scouts compete as patrols which resemble a dog sled team. The patrol builds a sled and furnishes it with required supplies. The sled teams then follow a map through a challenging course at Camp Warren Levis, stopping at numerous “cities” where they participate in winter survival skill competitions which may include fire building, first aid, and outdoor cooking to name a few. Scouts must demonstrate their ability to live by the principles of the Scout Oath and Law while they participate in this competitive event that will test leadership, team-work, intelligence, character, and endurance.

The race starts at 9 am Saturday morning and will finish by approximately 4:00 pm. The public, Cub Scouts, and Webelos Scouts are all invited to come and watch the scouts in action. Visitors shall report in at the Main Lodge. The Klondike Derby is a traditional event that the Boy Scouts look forward to all year long. This year’s event chairman, also known as Klondike Pete, is Toby Griffen. Please contact the Lewis and Clark Council Office at (618) 234-9111 to register for this event or to get additional information.

The Lewis and Clark Boy Scout Council was formed in 2009 when the Okaw Valley Council and the Trails West Councils consolidated. The Lewis and Clark Council provides quality youth development programs to nearly 17,000 boys and girls in Bond, Calhoun, Clay, Clinton, Greene, Jefferson, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair, Washington, and Wayne counties in Illinois. The Lewis and Clark Council is the largest Boy Scout Council in Southern Illinois. This council is divided into six districts: Black Gold, Cahokia Mounds, Illini, Kaskaskia, Piasa Bird, and St. Clair. The Boy Scouts of America strive to build character and integrity in our youth and help them become exceptional adults by cultivating in them a sense of community, family, ambition, leadership, and priority so that they will make the world a better place.

