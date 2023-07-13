Belleville East graduate Zander Mueth throws in a game at home against the Edwardsville Tigers last season. (Photo by Brad Piros)

  • Zander Mueth - RHP - Belleville East High School - 67th overall (2nd round)
    • Picked by the Pittsburgh Pirates

[ALSO: Belleville East's Mueth Picked 67th Overall In MLB Draft By Pittsburgh Pirates]

Chase Gockel, formerly an Edwardsville Tiger, played collegiately at Quincy University. (Photo courtesy Quincy Athletics)

  • Chase Gockel - RHP - Quincy University - 264 overall (9th round)
    • Formerly an Edwardsville Tiger, Gockel was picked by the Los Angeles Angels

[ALSO: 98 MPH Fastball: Former Edwardsville Pitcher Chase Gockel Signs With LA Angels]

Avery Owusu-Asiedu, from Waukesha, Wisconsin, watches the ball fly off his bat. (Photo courtesy SIUE Athletics)

  • Avery Owusu-Asiedu - OF - SIUE - 283rd overall (9th round)
    • Picked by the Philadelphia Phillies

Brennan Orr takes off from home plate after making contact. (Photo by Scott Kane - SIUE Athletics)

  • Brennan Orf - OF - SIUE - 394th overall (13th round)
    • Picked up by the Toronto Blue Jays

Dominic Voegele throws in a Class 2A Regional Championship game against the Father McGivney Griffins last season. (Photo by Brad Piros)

  • Dominic Voegele - RHP - Columbia High School - 595th overall (20th round)
    • Picked up by the Arizona Diamondbacks

Collin Baumgartner played his first three collegiate seasons at SIUE before transferring to Kansas. (Photo courtesy of SIUE Athletics)

  • Collin Baumgartner - RHP - Kansas University - Non-Drafteed Free Agent
    • Picked up by the Colorado Rockies, the former Southwestern Piasa Bird began his college career at SIUE before finishing it out at Kansas.

