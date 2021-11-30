Area Attorney Tom Long Receives The Chris Weaver Values Award
Sandberg Phoenix said this award celebrates individuals who live Sandberg Phoenix Values and go above and beyond their responsibilities to make our firm a great place to work.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
"Congratulations on this well-deserved honor, Tom!," the firm said. "Tom's unique approach to solving business issues for his clients is by first seeking to understand why a legal solution is necessary, and then tailoring a response that is the least burdensome on the operations of his client."
Tom has 40-plus years of legal and business experience. He handles a myriad of legal issues facing small businesses, partnerships and LLC's.