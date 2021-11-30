EDWARDSVILLE - Attorney Tom Long was recognized by Sandberg Phoenix Law Firm with the first Chris Weaver Values Award, which honors the life and legacy of a colleague of a friend.

Sandberg Phoenix said this award celebrates individuals who live Sandberg Phoenix Values and go above and beyond their responsibilities to make our firm a great place to work.

"Congratulations on this well-deserved honor, Tom!," the firm said. "Tom's unique approach to solving business issues for his clients is by first seeking to understand why a legal solution is necessary, and then tailoring a response that is the least burdensome on the operations of his client."

Tom has 40-plus years of legal and business experience. He handles a myriad of legal issues facing small businesses, partnerships and LLC's.