Alton, Illinois - Patrick G. King is pleased to announce the opening of his law practice, The King Law Firm, LLC, in Alton, Illinois. Located at 510 East 6th Street, he shares space in the building with the established practices of Doug Mendenhall, Steve Selby, Laura Cole, Don Groshong, and Ed Moorman.

“I’m eager to serve the legal interests of my hometown,” King said. “My practice is built on strong relationships and clear communication with my clients. Today’s law can be complex – I offer practical legal options for life, as we must live it today”

Patrick King operates a general practice with an emphasis in Personal Injury, Workers' Compensation, Criminal Defense, DUI, Traffic, Wills & Trusts, Business Contracts and Litigation, and Pet’s Rights. The King Law Firm, LLC represents clients in Illinois and Missouri and offers a free phone consultation at 618-462-8405, and free office consultation by appointment.

“I’m a creative thinker and take a modern approach in my attempt to solve client’s legal problems,” King explained. “Technology plays a critical role in our lives, our laws, and the way our legal system operates. It only makes sense that a young attorney would clearly understand the potential legal impact of those issues.”

King, a graduate of Marquette Catholic High School, earned his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and History from the University of Missouri. In 2009, he graduated cum laude from Thomas M. Cooley law school. During law school, Patrick worked for the Madison County State's Attorney Office, and after graduation, practiced in a Belleville law office.

Patrick is married to Stephanie King, a Madison County Assistant State's Attorney, and resides in Maryville. They are expecting their first child this year.

You may contact Patrick King online at KingLawFirmLLC.com or PatrickKingLaw.com. You can also make an appointment or request a consultation by calling 618-462-8405 during normal business hours.

