ELSAH – Area track athletes turned in some good performances during Saturday’s Jersey Indoor Thaw track meet, hosted by Jersey Community High and held at Principia College in Elsah.



Both boys and girls teams participated in the event, one of the last indoor track meets before the outdoor season is slated to begin later this month.

Alton results included Sierra Stahlschmidt getting a third in the 60 meter hurdles at 10.35, with Savannah McMurray finishing fifth at 10.48 seconds, Renee Raglin placing third in the 60 meter dash, coming in at 8.05 seconds, with Jeanea Epps coming in sixth at 8.14 seconds, Jessica Markel and Kellie Mans second and third in the 400 meters with times of 1:03.40 and 1:04.77 respectively, and Taylor Arnold placing sixth in the 200 meters with a time of 28.28 seconds.

Article continues after sponsor message

Stahlschmidt finished seventh in the high jump with a leap of 4’ 7”, Lauren Weiner was in a three-way tie for third in the pole vault, coming in at eight feet even, Laila McNeal was second in the long jump at 15 feet, four-and-a-half inches, Koran Mason-El was third in the triple jump at 31’ 10”, and Bria Thurman was second in the shot put with a toss of 38’ 6”.

The 4x200 relay team of Epps, Raglin, Daysha Lacey and Arnold was second with a time of 1:50.76, while the team of Mans, Markel, Stahlschmidt and Eva Schwabb ended up second in the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:25.22.

Maura Niemeier of Civic Memorial won two events, the triple jump with a jump of 35 feet, four inches, and the long jump with a leap of 17 feet even. Tristan Fraley of Marquette Catholic was third in the long jump at 15 feet, one-and-a-quarter inches, and East Alton-Wood River’s Jayden Ulrich took the shot put with a toss of 41’ 5”. LeighAnn Nottke of EAWR was fourth in the 60 meter hurdles with a time of 10.47, Hannah Tonsor of the host Panthers won the 800 meters, coming in at 2:37.61, while Carrollton’s Callie McAdams was second at 2:37.88. Jersey’s Chloe White was fifth in the 400 meters at 1:06.71, while Marquette’s Brooklyn Taylor was third in the 200 meters at 27.77 seconds.

On the boys side, Dylan Smith of Carrollton finished third in the high jump at 6’ 3”. CM’s Mason Schlemer was fifth in the long jump with a distance of 19 feet, four-and-a-half inches, Joey Rangle of EAWR was fifth in the triple jump at 38 feet even in the field events.

Cree Stumpf of Roxana was fourth in the 3200 meters with a time of 10:29.43, while CM’s Mark Eldridge placed fifth at 10:37.57, Zach Brasel of Father McGivney Catholic was sixth in the 800 meters with a time of 2:10.70 and Keyan Harris of CM placed fifth in the 200 meters at 24.26 seconds.

In relay races, the McGivney team of Brasel, Andrew Dupy, Tanner Fox and Tyler Guthrie finished third in the 4x800 relay with a time of 9:00.40, while Jersey’s team of Andrew Bertman, Ryan Croxford, Christian Cazier and Asher Stidd were sixth at 9:11.18. The Panthers’ team of Jeff Guardado, Corey King, Jay Goetten and Sam Bartels was sixth in the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:41.59 , and the Oilers’ team of Ryne White, Hunter Moralas, Daeshawn Warren and Andrew Oliger placed fourth in the 4x400 relay, coming in at 3:52.26.

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

More like this: