BLOOMINGTON – Area athletes performed well on Saturday at the Illinois Top Times Indoor Championships at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.

In the girls’ Class 2A meet, East Alton-Wood River's Jayden Ulrich won the shot put with a toss of 42-05.0.

In the 3,200-meter run, Roland Prenzler of Edwardsville placed fifth, coming in at 9:21.31. In the 60-meter dash of the Class 3A boys meet, Jermarrion Stewart of Collinsville was fourth with a time of 6.98 seconds, while Alton’s Deonte McGoy was fifth at 7.02 seconds. Stewart was also second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.69, while McGoy ended tied for fourth at 22.78 seconds, but officially placed fifth on a tiebreak.

Alton’s Cassius Havis finished fifth in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:59.87, while Granite City’s Andrew O’Keefe won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:14.77. Jack Pifer of Edwardsville was ninth in the race with a time of 4:26.05.

In the relays, Alton’s team of McGoy, Jaden Singleton, Dasani Stewart, and Joe Morrissey finished fourth in the 4x200 meters, coming in at 1:32.27, and the 4x400 meter team of Havis, Kegan Bratton, Tim Johnson and Morrissey finished ninth at 3:31.50.

In the field events, Edwardsville Kenyon Johnson ended up ninth in the long jump with a leap of 20’ 9.75”.

Also in the girls’ Class 2A meet, Triad’s Faith Grapperhaus had a time of 8.11 seconds in the 60-meter dash but did not qualify for the final. In the 400-meter dash, Sydney Hartoin of Triad finished 18th with a time of 1:02.60, and East Alton-Wood River’s LeighAnn Nottke had a time of 10.37 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles, but didn’t advance to the final.

Going on to the field events, Civic Memorial’s Maura Niemeier was sixth in the long jump, going 16’ 5”, while Denise D’Antonio of Triad was 11th with a jump of 15’ 11”. Niemeier finished 10th in the triple jump, ending up at 34’ 4.5”, while D’Antonio was 13th, coming in at 33’ 2.75”.

In the boys’ meet, Triad’s Jared Willis was 12th in the 3,200-meters with a time of 10:15.40. In the relay races, the Triad 4x200 meter team of Josh Edison, Amaziah Lusk, Johnnie Caswell and Carson Milligan placed 10th with a time of 1:36.68, the 4x440 meter team of Jack Hansen, Milligan, Marshall Boeren and Simon Covert ended up eighth at 3:38.93, and the 4x800 meter team of Drake Bleier, Hansen, Ben Walter and Luke Perry were fifth at 8:23.99.

In the Class 1A girls meet, Marquette Catholic’s Brooklyn Taylor finished 16th in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.86 seconds, Marquette’s Riley Vickery was 12th in the 1,600 meters, coming in at 5:33.33, and Vickery was seventh in the 3,200 meters at 12:03.77. There were no area competitors in the Class 3A girls or the Class 1A boys meets.

