EDWARDSVILLE - Local athletes had good performances as O'Fallon won the team championship at the Edwardsville Girls Invitational track meet held Friday at the Winston Brown Track and Field Center at Edwardsville High, the first of two major meets at the facility this weekend.

The Panthers won the meet with 152.5 points, with the host Tigers second at 126.5 points, in third place was Bloomington with 102 points, fourth place went to Belleville East with 73 points, Granite City came in fifth with 66 points, Belleville West was sixth at 64, Alton placed seventh at 62 points and Collinsville came in eighth at 47 points.

O'Fallon got started on the right foot with a win from Jaliah Pelly in the 100 meters, coming in at 12.74 seconds, with Deairra Spears of the Kahoks second at 12.76 seconds, teammate Talesha Gilmore was fifth at 13.51 seconds and the Redbirds' Rayann Ferris was sixth at 13,58 seconds. Allie Stover of the Tigers was in at 13.75 seconds and Kaylie Moss of the Warriors had a time of 13.93 seconds. The 200 meters went to Granite's Lucy Klump at 26.06 seconds, with Gilmore finishing seventh at 28.39 seconds and Stover having a time of 29.06 seconds. Alton's Rayna Raglin was the winner of the 400 meters with a time of 1:00.58, with Spears coming in fourth at 1:04.69 and teammate Toby Hawkes placing fifth at 1:05.29. Makayla Bonner of the Warriors came in at 1:11.05.

The Redbirds finished one-two in the 800 meters, with Chloe Miller winning with a time of 2:29.49 and Morissa Stark second at 2:35.11. Audrey White of Edwardsville was fourth at 2:41.50 and Jenna Parrish of the Kahoks was eighth at 2:44.37, while Granite City's Madison Tanksley had a time of 2:54.05. Saya Spells of O'Fallon won the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:35.82, with Emilee Franklin of the Warriors fourth at 5:45.23, teammate Lydia Harris was fifth at 5:49.73, Edwardsville's Sarah Haislar was sixth at 5:52.50 and teammate Sami Patrick was sixth at 6:00.78. Miller came in at 6:12.55 and Parish had a time of 6:52.39. In the 3,200 meters, the winner was Ellie Bush of the Panthers at 11:15.49, with the Tigers' Antonella DeAvila second at 12:31.01 and teammate Ella McDonald was sixth at 15:02.93.

In the hurdles races, Tania Boombo of the Raiders was the winner at 15.72 seconds, with Adara Martin of Edwardsville second at 16.20 seconds, Mackenzie King of the Kahoks was sixth at 19.52 seconds, Granite's Kyla Gerhardt was seventh at 19.56 seconds and Promise Edwards of Alton was eighth at 20.24 seconds. The 300 meters was won by Martin at 48.39 seconds, with Lauryn Fenoglio of Granite third at 49.80 seconds, Alton's Kya Ingram came in fourth at 52.26 seconds and Edwards was eighth at 58.06 seconds, with King having a time of 1:01.63.

In the relay races, O'Fallon won the 4x100 meters with a time of 48.25 seconds, with Alton third at 50.11 seconds, Granite was sixth at 51.09 seconds and Collinsville was seventh at 55.75 seconds. The Panthers also won the 4x200 meters, coming in at 1:42.55, with the Tigers third at 1:49.04, the Redbirds placed sixth at 1:50.02, the Warriors were seventh at 1:52.35 and the Kahoks were eighth at 2:01.08. West were the winners of the 4x400 meters, having a time of 4:04.34, with Edwardsville second at 4:07.71, Collinsville was sixth at 4:44.61, Alton came in seventh at 5:02.61 and Granite City was eighth at 5:08.59. The Tigers took the 4x800 meters with a time of 10:03.49, with the Kahoks sixth at 12:16.79 and the Redbirds were seventh at 12:48.49.

In a pair of special wheelchair races, Andrea Ritchey of the Maroons won the 200 meters with a time of 43.76 seconds and also won the 800 meters, coming in at 3:09.55.

In the field events, Shannon Dowell of O'Fallon and Dallas Jenkins of Edwardsville tied for first in the high jump, both clearing 1.47 meters, with Dowell awarded first place points on the fewest misses rule, while the Tigers' Grace Oertle tied for third with Sarah Davis of the Panthers, both going over at 1.42 meters, both sharing third place points. Fenoglio was fifth at 1.37 meters and Maddy Price of Collinsville was seventh, clearing 1.27 meters. The pole vault was won by Bloomington's Claudia Ifft, who cleared 3.50 meters, with Edwardsville's Addison Yamnitz finishing fifth, going over at 2.15 meters.

Makaya Phillips of the Raiders won the long jump, going 5.28 meters to win, with Paige Sanders of the Tigers second at 5.20 meters, Hawkes came in seventh at 4.58 meters and Alton's Grace Carter came in eighth with a jump of 4.56 meters. Granite's Alyssa Posten had a leap of 4.29 meters. In the triple jump, the winner was the Tigers' Blakely Hockett, who went 10.28 meters, while Carter finished fourth at 9.66 meters, Posten was sixth at 9.06 meters and teammate Jade Williams was eighth with a leap of 8.85 meters. Colinsville's Zoe Hall had a jump of 8.78 meters.

Emily Sykes of the Warriors won the shot put with a toss of 11.82 meters, with Jenkins coming in second at 11.50 meters, teammate Kaitlyn Morningstar was third at 11.09 meters, Craig Hall of Collinsville was fourth at 10.86 meters, Alton's Berlynn Clayton came in seventh at 9.22 meters and the Kahoks' Karley Jackson was eighth at 8.98 meters. In the discus throw, the winner was Sykes, who had a throw of 39.52 meters, with Morningstar placing second at 38.72 meters, Jenkins was third at 36.31 meters, Granite's Karen Willaredt was fourth with a toss of 34.23 meters, Clayton came in sixth at 27.80 meters and Jackson was eighth at 25.03 meters.

