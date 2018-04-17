Determining whom one might turn to for direct, honest interpretations of America’s condition is a difficult task and in a convoluted, cultural climate, technically advancing for decades, nearly impossible to find. That individual or set of individuals, does not exist.

One cannot look to historians for guidance, nor to poets and philosophers, nor professors or guardians of justice; certainly not to media “giants,” nor self-righteous columnists proclaiming their perspective on any given subject matter is awash with the truth and wisdom. One listens and watches, hearing and seeing, yet almost swearing, much is unbelievable.

So many people are taught to despise or hate one another; so many learn nothing at home and face one mighty challenge after another without proper counseling, without stability; and those environments are sometimes not safe nor fruitful.

Legislators, whether they are in-state, or Washington, D.C. continuously fail to represent their constituents effectively and with integrity. In schools, students are instructed to be responsible, respectful, and assertive in a positive manner; yet, these directives somewhat lack validity, because noble role models are a rare commodity.

If one delves into the trappings of Facebook or other social media connections, the hate and misguided exchange of feelings, thoughts, or observations saturates the “buzz.” Choosing sides to exhibit malcontent and confounding emotions is the norm. Citing unreliable sources defending one’s pretenses is “state-of-the-art” behavior; laughingly and pathetically illuminated, but sadly predictable.

Conditions one might address, range from immigration to economics for the “average” household; from school shootings to the “Me Too” movement, from abortion rights to sanctuary cities; from public education structures to teacher’s salaries and the evaluation / accountability process, from term limits for legislators at all levels of government to ballot casting and voter identification; from trade agreements worldwide to tariffs, from community relations among citizens and police departments to government regulations for businesses, etc.

Article continues after sponsor message

Continuing, from “safe space” on college campuses to distribution of funds to state supported educational institutions; from rights of lobbyists in political endeavors to abuses of 1st Amendment freedoms, from gun control laws to the value of the 2nd Amendment; from presidential manifestations to filibuster prerogative’s in the United States Senate, from circuit court judge’s power and influence to Supreme Court judgments; from bureaucratic political posturing in entities such as the Treasury Department / FBI / CIA / Social Security to senior citizen retiree’s benefits, from military strength to Veteran’s benefits, from foreign affairs to census questions, from a “little of this,” to a “lot of that,” from capitalism to socialism; from tearing down a statue to erecting platforms for symbolic speech and personal discomfort, from my voice MUST be heard, to a majority rules, from Wall Street and the World Bank to drug cartels and crime syndicates, from ultra- liberals to ultra-conservatives, from California and New York to Missouri and Alabama, from Florida to Illinois, from Oregon to Indiana.

So much to consider and so few able or capable or willing to contend with or resolve these relevant issues. Of course, resolutions are almost always temporary and fleetingly enacted without firm commitments to sustainability. Furthermore, a small percentage of activity is unanimously supported by elected officials and among the populace.

Emotions soar in multiple directions on any subject matter and those whom seemingly scream the loudest or intimidate correspondingly, win the day; but, do not nearly often enough shape the future in ethical and conceptual overtones.

Voices / recognizable figures across America’s landscape seek fulfillment, although zig-zagging shadows of doubt, form umbrellas disguising hidden truths and virtuous outcomes. All Americans routinely suffer days of reckoning, week after week after week.

America’s condition, could have a prognosis of seriously ill, or barely breathing, or on life support, or dynamically functional with vigor and zest. What do you see, hear, and believe? What do you cherish and value? Who do you trust and what is your assessment of America’s ongoing journey and history changing alternating currents?

Or, in your slice of life and cubbyhole, is everyday nearly the same? Is your family content with most aspects of living and do things seem to rarely change? Does your financial plan fluctuate in wildly unpredictable, tumultuous terms; or do you simply understand if you only have so many dollars to work with, not much will be different? Have you ever downsized a budget?

Are you tired and weary of America’s ongoing stubbornness to perpetually dwell on top of a volcano, or mudslides, or floodplains of despair and hopelessness? Are you optimistic and pay no heed to negativity oozing forth like poison in national debates and various crises? Do you read, study, objectively analyze each side or piece of a problem? Or, do you merely seek advice and assessments from sources sharing your point of view? Is there nurturing and nourishment comforting and feeding your soul?

More like this: