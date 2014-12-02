"Are You Feeding Your Child's Brain, What It Needs for Breakfast?"
"First Bite, Breakfast, Pick a Protein, for Your Child!"
The breakfast nutrient which, simultaneously, alerts & calms is protein.
(Perhaps,Pass on the quick donut, bag of chips & sugary soda - before school?)
Proteins:
- Beans
- Legumes
- Eggs
- Meat
- Fish
- Poultry
- Milk
- Yogurt
- Cheese
Just hitting the highlights!
Eating a protein is a great way, to start the day, at any age!
Bonus: Peanut butter, Almond butter, is protein; `1 to 2 Tablespoons, meeting the individual's need!
And, it's quick & easy!
Portions: Individual portions are, suggested, targeted for the desirable weight & activity level!
Medical Caution: As always, beware of any protein allergies, protein intolerance!
Seek medical / professional nutrition recommendations, for protein consumption!
Special Warning: Beware of "peanut allergy", or "nut intolerance!"
Seek immediate medical attention, if needed!
Hey! It's Awesome Autumn, Week Nine's Health-Tip, for you & your child!
Just remember!
Be picky about, your child's first bite, make it a Healthy protein, for the healthier reward, throughout the day!
Stay tuned, for next week's Awesome-Autumn Splash Health-Tip, to do all that you can do, to feed your child's brain, what it really needs!
Seize the Day!
Holly Fairfield
Sources: "The Breakfast Nutrient for Alert & Calming ...!"" by Shubhra Krishan
"Kids eat Right, Proteins; Your Vegetarian Child" - WWW.KidsEat Right.Gov
"What are Proteins?"
Choose My Plate!.Org
Power of Protein WWW.Green2 Living
Dr. Oz Show
