"First Bite, Breakfast, Pick a Protein, for Your Child!"

The breakfast nutrient which, simultaneously, alerts & calms is protein.

(Perhaps,Pass on the quick donut, bag of chips & sugary soda - before school?)

Proteins:

- Beans
- Legumes
- Eggs
- Meat
- Fish
- Poultry
- Milk
- Yogurt
- Cheese

Just hitting the highlights!

Eating a protein is a great way, to start the day, at any age!

Bonus: Peanut butter, Almond butter, is protein; `1 to 2 Tablespoons, meeting the individual's need!
And, it's quick & easy!

Portions: Individual portions are, suggested, targeted for the desirable weight & activity level!

Medical Caution: As always, beware of any protein allergies, protein intolerance!

Seek medical / professional nutrition recommendations, for protein consumption!

Special Warning: Beware of "peanut allergy", or "nut intolerance!"

Seek immediate medical attention, if needed!

*

Hey! It's Awesome Autumn, Week Nine's Health-Tip, for you & your child!

Just remember!
Be picky about, your child's first bite, make it a Healthy protein, for the healthier reward, throughout the day!

Stay tuned, for next week's Awesome-Autumn Splash Health-Tip, to do all that you can do, to feed your child's brain, what it really needs!

Seize the Day!

Holly Fairfield

Sources: "The Breakfast Nutrient for Alert & Calming ...!"" by Shubhra Krishan

*

"Kids eat Right, Proteins; Your Vegetarian Child" - WWW.KidsEat Right.Gov

*

"What are Proteins?"
Choose My Plate!.Org

*
Power of Protein WWW.Green2 Living

*

Dr. Oz Show

