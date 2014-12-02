Listen to the story

"First Bite, Breakfast, Pick a Protein, for Your Child!"

The breakfast nutrient which, simultaneously, alerts & calms is protein.

(Perhaps,Pass on the quick donut, bag of chips & sugary soda - before school?)

Proteins:

- Beans

- Legumes

- Eggs

- Meat

- Fish

- Poultry

- Milk

- Yogurt

- Cheese

Just hitting the highlights!

Eating a protein is a great way, to start the day, at any age!

Bonus: Peanut butter, Almond butter, is protein; `1 to 2 Tablespoons, meeting the individual's need!

And, it's quick & easy!

Portions: Individual portions are, suggested, targeted for the desirable weight & activity level!

Medical Caution: As always, beware of any protein allergies, protein intolerance!

Seek medical / professional nutrition recommendations, for protein consumption!

Special Warning: Beware of "peanut allergy", or "nut intolerance!"

Seek immediate medical attention, if needed!

*



Hey! It's Awesome Autumn, Week Nine's Health-Tip, for you & your child!

Just remember!

Be picky about, your child's first bite, make it a Healthy protein, for the healthier reward, throughout the day!

Stay tuned, for next week's Awesome-Autumn Splash Health-Tip, to do all that you can do, to feed your child's brain, what it really needs!

Seize the Day!

Holly Fairfield

Sources: "The Breakfast Nutrient for Alert & Calming ...!"" by Shubhra Krishan



*

"Kids eat Right, Proteins; Your Vegetarian Child" - WWW.KidsEat Right.Gov

*

"What are Proteins?"

Choose My Plate!.Org



*

Power of Protein WWW.Green2 Living

*

Dr. Oz Show

