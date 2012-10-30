The Riverbender.com Community Center is pleased to welcome bands Sweet Dirt and Ardor Glowing on November 10, 2012 for the release party of Ardor Glowing's new CD "All I Ever Wanted." Both bands have generously donated their time in support of the community center and its efforts to promote the local music scene.

Doors will open at 8 p.m. and the bands take the stage at 9 p.m. Sweet Dirt will open up the night and Ardor Glowing will take the stage after. WLCA 89.9 FM will be promoting the show and will feature on air interviews with both bands. Since the show is part of the benefit concert series for the Center, the bands are asking for a suggested donation of $5.00. The benefit concert will be open to ages 18 and up.

Sweet Dirt is delighted to be able to give back to their community by performing at RBCC and are extremely excited to bring their passionate classic rock sound to the Center. The four piece band released an album of their own, "To The Moon," earlier this year. Their blues and folk influenced

music is sure to delight the crowd.

Ardor Glowing started as a duo and has recently added new members. The CD that they are releasing is comprised of music made by the duo, which they will perform that night in addition to songs by the full band. The band, whose members range in age from their early 30s to their 60s, is excited to present their fresh and relevant sound. "This band is about life and passion and people and creativity. It's about working together to create

something great through an approach that makes what we do together so much more than we could ever do on our own. Getting to do this at RBCC with people from the community that have always been about the same kind of ideals that we have is an honor," said Joshua Grassle of Ardor Glowing.

The Riverbender.com Community Center is a 15,000 square foot facility on three levels offering a safe place for teens to hang out with their friends or make new ones, where kids can be themselves without bullying or intimidation from others. The focus of the Center is to provide youth the chance to experiment with new ideas, games, and activities like art and music and avoid at-risk behaviors and negative peer pressure.

For further information email michelle@riverbender.com or call (618)465-9850 ext. 212. The Riverbender.com Community Center is located 200 W. 3rd Street in downtown Alton. www.riverbender.com/communitycenter.

