SAUGET, ILLINOIS – Touchette Regional Hospital’s medical specialists group at Archview Medical Center in Sauget, Ill., has added a tool to assist in the diagnosis and management of the liver disease. FibroScan is an FDA-cleared, non-invasive, painless test to measure fat and liver stiffness. Archview is the only clinic or hospital in the metro-east to have the FibroScan.

“FibroScan is a way to detect fatty changes and fibrosis of the liver, which can be indicative of liver disease,” explained Ricki Loar, PhD, Nurse Practitioner. “FibroScan can be used as a tool in managing hepatitis B or C, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, diabetes, and other conditions where measuring the fat or fibrosis of the liver is a factor.”

FibroScan is a simple office procedure that requires the patient to lie on an exam table and have the probe placed against the skin along the ribcage. Ten quick measurements are taken, and that’s it.

“To maintain a healthy liver, a diet of fresh, whole foods is advised over our normal high-fat, high-sugar diet,” Loar added. “But when we do need to measure liver health, the FibroScan will become a great new tool.

“We are pleased to be able to provide this service to our patients, and we will accept referrals from other practices. This is the only FibroScan test available in the metro-east,” Loar noted.

FibroScan appointments can be made by calling Archview at 618-857-2700. Patients should bring their FibroScan referral / order to the clinic. Archview Medical Center is conveniently located at 2071 Goose Lake Road, Sauget, which is right off I-255 next to the Gateway Grizzlies’ baseball stadium.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Archview Medical Center accept Medicare, Medicaid and most private insurance plans.

