SWANSEA — As an incentive for clients to electronically upload their documents to stay safe and healthy this tax season, Archford Accounting donated 550 lunches to the Belleville Summer Sack Lunch Program.

In an effort to keep clients and employees safe during tax season in the midst of an ongoing pandemic as well as be more environmentally sustainable, Archford Accounting encouraged clients to utilize their secure upload portal when sending in tax documents. The accounting firm donated one lunch to a child in need for each client that electronically uploaded their documents. As a result, 550 lunches were donated to help provide balanced lunches this summer to Belleville Area children who are part of food insecure families.

“Through this incentive, we were able to save our clients time, keep them safe and help a child in need. I am grateful for an innovative team who not only is committed to our clients, but also our community,” said Jim Maher, CEO and Founder of Archford Accounting. “Thank you to Zion Lutheran Church for spearheading the Belleville Summer Sack Lunch Program.”

Article continues after sponsor message

If you are interested in donating to the Belleville Summer Sack Lunch Program, please visit: https://zionbelleville.org/give/. To learn more about Archford Accounting, visit: https://archfordcapital.com/services/accounting-services/.

About Archford Accounting:

With offices in Swansea and Edwardsville, Ill., Archford Accounting provides comprehensive accounting services to individuals, businesses and nonprofits throughout the region. The firm was recently named in the 2021 Best Accounting Firms List by St. Louis Small Business Monthly. Archford Accounting is a division of Archford®, which strives to help clients with their finances and goals at every stage of life. To learn more about Archford®, visit: https://archfordcapital.com/.

More like this: