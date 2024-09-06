WEST ALTON, MO –The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Rivers Project Office is announcing its first Annual Deer Hunt for Veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces (Active-Duty included), in cooperation with the Olin Veterans Network and MO Vets Outdoors. The hunt will be held December 13th and 14th, 2024, with a hunt overview and meal provided on December 13th at 10 A.M. Applications are available at the Rivers Project Office and are due by October 9th, 2024. Applications may be dropped off to the Rivers Project Office at 301 Riverlands Way, West Alton, MO 63386 or submitted via by email to Josh Pierce at Joshua.D.Pierce@USACE.Army.Mil.

This hunt will allow for archery antlerless-only harvest only. Permits will not be provided. Hunters must provide their own Missouri hunting permits and archery equipment to legally and ethically harvest an antlerless whitetail in the state of Missouri during the 2024/2025 archery season. Proper licensing/permitting and equipment will be inspected prior to the hunt. Review Missouri Department of Conservation deer hunting regulations for proper permitting information.

“This hunt is being held to promote whitetail herd health within the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary,” said Josh Pierce, Wildlife Biologist for Rivers Project. “This is the first hunt at the Sanctuary of its kind, and it wouldn’t be possible without the help of the Olin Veterans Network, MO Vets Outdoors, and our volunteers. All partners and volunteers work to make the hunt a successful experience for individuals that otherwise may not have these opportunities.” Some of the tasks carried out by volunteers will include getting hunters to and from their blinds, carrying the hunter's gear, handling harvested deer, and setting up meals.

A public drawing will be held the Audubon Center at Riverlands on October 11, 2024 at 10 A.M. Three hunters will be drawn for the 2024 hunt. Attendance not required to be drawn. If drawn, applicants will be contacted by their provided phone number and given 48 hours to secure their spots. If an applicant has not confirmed their spot within 48 hours of notification via email, phone call, or voicemail, then their spot will be offered to an alternate, subject to the same conditions.

Applicants must possess proper identification (Military ID and Privilege Card or Department of Veterans Affairs ID Card) and record of service (DD214). Purple Heart recipients will be given preference, but all veterans are encouraged to apply. Each blind will accommodate two people, and applicants are encouraged to list a hunting partner in their application. Partners may accompany the hunter but will not be allowed to hunt.

Participants will enjoy morning and afternoon hunts from accessible ground blinds. For more information regarding accessibility of blinds and available accommodations, or any other questions, please contact Josh Pierce at 314-435-7550 or at Joshua.D.Pierce@USACE.Army.Mil. Please review all Hunt Conditions listed in the application prior to applying. Statewide laws and regulations will apply for this hunt.

