Name: Archer Allen Waters

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Parents: Ashley Wells and Muddie Waters of Bethalto

Birth weight: 7 lbs 4 oz

Birth Length: 19 ½ inches

Article continues after sponsor message

Time : 12:29 PM

Date: May 19, 2017

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Anthony Michelon (9); Aria Waters (3)

Grandparents: Jennifer & Daryll Morey, Bunker Hill; Jeff Waters & Jennifer Cox, Rosewood Heights; Tammy Poarch, Granite City; Donna McCollumn, Godfrey

Great Grandparents: Jo-Ann Wells, Alton; Rose Wagner, Granite City

More like this:

Sep 22, 2023 - Marquette Catholic Announces Homecoming Court

Sep 25, 2023 - Marquette Catholic High School Announces $50,000 Mega Raffle Winner

Jul 19, 2023 - Durbin Introduces Legislation To Prohibit Plastic Pollution In Waterways

Sep 28, 2023 - Duckworth, Durbin Announce Funding To Kaskaskia Regional Port District

Jul 11, 2023 - Schnucks Locations Host "Hydrate Our Heroes" Beverage Drive

 