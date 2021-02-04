ARCH Transports Female Victim To St. Louis After Shooting In Car At I-255/New Poag Road, ISP Probes Scene
EDWARDSVILLE - Illinois State Police District 11 officers and several members of law enforcement and rescue personnel were called to a scene at the bottom ramp of I-255 northbound at New Poag Road around 7:08 p.m. Thursday after a shooting.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
ISP District 11 Troopers were leading the investigation at the scene.
"A female victim was airlifted to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries sustained from a gunshot wound while she was in her vehicle," ISP said in a statement. "The suspect vehicle is unidentified at this time. The Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 6 is continuing the investigation. The investigation is in its infancy."
There is no further information available at this time.
If anyone has information on the incident please contact Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477 or Zone 6 Investigations at 618-571-4124.
Edwardsville Police and Wood River Police were called to assist.
More information will be posted when it becomes available.
More like this: