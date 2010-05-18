Alton was recently recognized by the nonprofit Arbor Day Foundation as a Tree City USA community for its commitment to urban forestry.

It is the sixteenth year Alton has earned this national designation.

The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in cooperation with the National Association of State Foresters and the USDA Forest Service.

Alton has met the four standards to become a Tree City USA community. Tree City USA communities must have a tree board or department, a tree-care ordinance, a comprehensive community forestry program, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

“We commend Alton’s elected officials, volunteers, and its citizens for providing vital care for its urban forest,” said John Rosenow, chief executive and founder of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Trees provide numerous environmental, economical, and health benefits to millions of people each day, and we applaud communities that make planting and caring for trees a top priority.”

Communities that earn Tree City USA recognition not only have taken the time to meet the four standards, they know that trees:

Promote healthier communities by filtering the air we breathe by removing dust and other particles.

Moderate climate, conserve water, and provide vital habitat for wildlife.

Reduce the heat island effect in urban areas caused by pavement and buildings. Increase property values and reduce energy use and add beauty to our homes and neighborhoods.



More information about Tree City USA can be found at www.arborday.org/TreeCityUSA.

The Arbor Day Foundation is a nonprofit, environmental and education organization of nearly

one million members, with a mission to inspire people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. More information on the Foundation and its programs can be found at www.arborday.org.

