Arbor Day Celebration at Glazebrook Park
GODFREY - Have you hugged a tree lately? Join the Village in celebrating the environment and all things trees with the Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department at Glazebrook Park! The evening kicks off at 4 pm with a youth fishing derby and continues from 5 pm - 8 pm on Friday, April 27. with face painting, environmental crafts, youth games and more! Free redbud tree seedlings will be given away to the first 300 visitors. Vendors with man-made materials, environmentally friendly items are welcome to participate in this event by registering in advance with the Parks Department @ 618-466-1483.
The Memorial Tree Dedication Ceremony will take place at 6:30 pm to recognize
the individuals for whom last year’s dedication trees were planted. Additional
information may be found on the Village website www.godfreyil.org.
