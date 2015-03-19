NASHVILLE, Tenn. – SIUE women's tennis player Lexi Aranda was named the Ohio Valley Conference Female Athlete of the Week for her performances last weekend against Belmont and Tennessee State.

Aranda went undefeated in both matches, posting wins in two sets at the No. 1 position. She and doubles partner Sierra Halverson also tallied a victory against Belmont at the No. 2 position.

Aranda is currently 2-0 in singles conference play in and 10-3 overall for the spring season.

The Cougars continue OVC play Friday and Saturday against Murray State and Austin Peay.

Articles retrieved from siuecougars.com/sports

