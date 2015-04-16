Mary Anne Curvey of Alton Middle School and Adalyn Bussen of The Early Childhood Center were named as Students of the Month for April by the Alton Area Optimist Club.

The Alton Area Optimist Club gives a $25 gift card to the student as well as a $25 donation to a non-profit organization of the student’s choice.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mary is the daughter of Rick and Jean Curvey. She chose Hot Topic for her gift card Alton Memorial Hospital for her donation. Mary is in 8th grade at Alton Middle School (AMS) in the Lighthouse. Mary is a student who shows cooperation, respect, encouragement, safety and trust daily. Mary is seen by her peers and teachers as a leader on the campus of Alton Middle School. She is willing to assist students and staff at all times. Mary will go beyond what she has been asked to do. She exhibits strong leadership skills which is seen often. Mary is the President of the Anime’ Club at AMS. She helps design the costumes for students in the Black and Women History programs. This designing falls right in line with her desire to become a fashion designer. Mary is also a member of the National Junior Honor Society. In her spare time, she volunteers with the Jacoby Arts Center to help with their garden and has participated in the Yarn Bomb in the community.

Adalyn Bussen is the daughter Jennifer and Shawn Bussen of Alton. She is a Pre-K student at The Early Childhood Center. She chose Walmart for her gift card and Children in Haiti for her donation. Adalyn is a bright little girl with a big future ahead of her. She is a role model for the other children and does her very best in school every day. She is a kind and caring little girl. What makes Adalyn stand out is, for a child so young, she has a passion for caring for others, even people she has never met that live far away. She shares well, comforts children who are upset, and includes everyone. At an early age, she already is concerned with helping others and even started a penny drive at school to raise money to send to kids in Haiti.

The Alton Area Optimist Club is a youth oriented community service organization that has been in existence for over 60 years in the Riverbend area. The Alton Area Optimist club sponsors various youth sports teams, supports Boys and Girls Scouts, participates in the Rock Springs Celebration of Lights, Memorial Day Parade, and supports school activities such as poster contests and the Elementary and Middle School Students of the Month. The Alton Area Optimist is also a yearly sponsor of the 1st Responder Recognition Dinner. Our biggest activity is the bestowing of several college or trade school scholarships to area high school students each year.

More like this: