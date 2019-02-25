EDWARDSVILLE - On Sunday, April 7, the Madison County Historical Society will present a program by Paul Shetley, 5,000 Miles through History: The Ninth Illinois Volunteer Infantry Regiment in the Civil War. The program will begin at 2:00 pm in the fellowship hall of Immanuel United Methodist Church at 800 N. Main St. in Edwardsville.

The presentation chronicles the Ninth Illinois Volunteer Infantry Regiment from April 1861 through July 1865. Mr. Shetley will use maps, photographs, videos, and reproductions of Civil War period weapons and equipment to provide a window into the life of these Illinois soldiers.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the early years of the war, men of the Illinois Ninth were primarily German immigrants from Madison, Montgomery and St. Clair Counties. Shetley will follow the men of the Ninth as they were recruited in their home towns, mustered into the army, and through life as they campaigned with Generals Grant and Sherman. The Ninth was a gallant regiment that fought in the important battles at Ft. Donelson, Shiloh, and Corinth where they suffered appalling casualties. In March 1863 they became Ninth Illinois Mounted Infantry, subsequently riding vanguard for General Sherman’s Army through Georgia and the Carolinas. They also participated in the Grand Review in Washington, D.C. as part of Sherman’s Army of Tennessee. The men of the Ninth returned home in July 1865 after an epic journey, mostly through hostile territory, of more than 5,000 miles.

Paul Shetley is the retired Director of the Environmental Resources Training Center in the School of Engineering at SIUE. He has over 35 years of experience as a water quality professional. He is a resident of Bethalto and is currently the Chair of the Foster Township Historical Museum Committee. His interest in the American Civil War began when, as a very young boy, he visited the Shiloh Battlefield with his parents. He has been active in a reenactment group representing the Ninth for over twenty years and has been researching the regiment for the past decade.

Programs in the MCHS Speakers Series are free and open to the public. Regular hours at the Madison County Archival Library are Wed – Fri, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sun, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. The Madison County Historical Museum is currently closed for renovations. For additional information, call 618-656-1294.

More like this: