The month of April is "Parkinson's Disease Awareness Month". Parkinson's disease is widespread, with nearly 10 million people suffering worldwide. According to the Parkinson's disease Foundation, 132,000 new cases are diagnosed each year.

Kimberly Campbell, Events & Activities Coordinator at Senior Services Plus in Alton, has recently become an official facilitator for a Parkinson's disease support group, through the American Parkinson's Disease Association.

The support group meets on the 2nd Tuesday of each month, from 9:30 - 11:30 am at the agency's Alton center, located at 2603 N. Rodgers. The group is intended for those suffering from the disease, as well as the patient's friends or family members. No reservations are necessary.

The disease is described as "chronic, slowly progressive, and manageable with proper treatment". Symptoms often occur on both sides of the body, and include one or more of these common symptoms: tremor at rest, rigidity (stiffness), slowness of movement, and postural instability.

For more information on Senior Services Plus' Parkinson's disease support group, contact Kimberly Campbell at 618-465-3298 extension 146.

