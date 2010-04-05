April Fund Raisers to Benefit ACS Relay for Life of Riverbend Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. (Wood River, IL) – Several fund raisers being held throughout the month of April will benefit the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Riverbend, being held this summer. First Clover Leaf Bank is still selling a cookbook comprising more than 250 employee recipes, entitled "Cooking for a Cause." The cookbook sells for $10 and can be purchased at any of the bank’s area locations. They will also be for sale the night of Relay.

A Craft and Vendor show to benefit Relay for Life will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 10 at Main Street United Methodist Church at 1400 Main St. in Alton. Contact Rebecca Plunk at hwudng2dy@hotmail.com or Phil Vance at kelljoy@charter.net for more information.

Another vendor show will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 17 in the Wood River Roundhouse. Contact Stephanie Palen at spalen@roxanaschools.org for more information.

Against All Odds team is hosting a trivia night at 7 p.m. April 16 at the Wood River VFW at 231 East Edwardsville Road. The cost is $100 per table of eight ($12.50 per person for a table of eight; table still costs $100 if fewer people). The cost includes trivia, free beer, soda and snacks, but participants may feel free to bring their own snacks as well. There will also be door prizes, a 50/50 and a basket raffle. Please call Monica at (618) 409-3614 or Autumn (618) 593-5347 as soon as possible to reserve a table. Registration is recommended but not required.

First Clover Leaf Bank’s Green Team is hosting Mouse Races at 7 p.m. April 17 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church gym. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets cost $10 per person. Participants may bring their own alcohol, snacks and drinks although beer, popcorn and soda will be provided. Contact Marge Brown at (618) 656-6122 for more information.

Support the Relay for Life Cancer Crushers by enjoying a meal at Olga's in the Alton Square Mall, anytime from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 18. Simply present the flier (which can be printed from http://www.facebook.com/olgaskitchen) and a percentage of your bill to the Cancer Crushers team. Call (618) 462-0642 or visit www.olgas.com. For more information, contact Tracy Driver at thedrivers08@yahoo.com. The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Riverbend will be held from 6 p.m. June 25 to 6 a.m. June 26 at EA-WR High School. Article continues after sponsor message Relay is an overnight event that brings the community together in the fight against cancer. Funds raised by teams and individuals go toward cancer research, community educational programs, advocacy initiatives, and support services for area patients and their families. For more information on Relay For Life of Riverbend, please call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345, e-mail Event/ACS staff partner Mandie Sidener at mandie.sidener@cancer.org or visit www.relayforliferiverbend.com.