EDWARDSVILLE – Centerstone will host a free screening of the film Suicide: The Ripple Effect at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) on Monday, April 9, 2018, at 7 p.m.

Suicide: The Ripple Effect shares the story of Kevin Hines, who at age 19, attempted to take his own life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. Hines is one of only 36 individuals to survive this jump. Seventeen years later he is on a mission to use his story to help others find hope and stay alive. The film is part of a global mission to help reduce the number of suicides and suicide attempts around the world.

"This film shows my journey to better understand the effects of my suicide attempt on my family, friends and the first responders who saved my life,” said Hines. "My hope is the film will get people talking so those struggling can find ways to connect and heal."

Hines will attend the screening on April 9 to introduce the film and meet with event sponsors.

The screening is free to the public, but registration is required. For further information about the event and to reserve tickets, please visit https://centerstone.org/events/foundation/the-ripple-effect-edwardsville-il.

Centerstone, which has long sought to reduce suicides in its communities through education, outreach and treatment, served as a producer for the film.

"We know that suicide is preventable. For years, it was believed that you couldn't stop someone from ending their life. Research shows, now more strongly than ever, that this isn't true," said John Markley, Chief Executive Officer of Centerstone Illinois. “We believe this film will change lives. By sharing stories of survival and recovery, we hope individuals will find the support they need to stay alive and heal."

Centerstone's presentation of Suicide: The Ripple Effect has received local sponsorship support from TheBANK of Edwardsville, the Wealthcare Group, Genoa Healthcare, GCS Credit Union and OSF Healthcare. SIUE has partnered with Centerstone through its campus suicide prevention initiative, iCare.

"When Centerstone approached iCare to collaborate on hosting Kevin Hines and a screening of Suicide: The Ripple Effect, we were thrilled,” said Lisa Thompson-Gibson, LPC, iCare Suicide Prevention Project Coordinator. “We saw the opportunity as a natural progression in our work because it brings together students, faculty, and staff with members of our larger community for an important conversation about suicide prevention."

Facts about suicide

Across the globe, nearly one million people die annually by suicide. In the United States alone, there are one million suicide attempts every year and more than 40,000 deaths by suicide, with military service members and veterans being particularly hard hit. Research has shown that a single death by suicide directly affects more than 115 people. The estimated financial cost of suicide is more than $50 billion annually.

About Centerstone

Centerstone is a not-for-profit health care organization dedicated to delivering care that changes people’s lives. We provide mental health and substance abuse treatment, education and support to communities in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee and additionally offer individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities life skills development, employment and housing services. Nationally, we have specialized programs for service members, veterans and their loved ones, and develop employee assistance programs for businesses of all sizes. Our research institute improves behavioral healthcare through research and technology, and our foundation secures philanthropic resources to support our work. For more information, visit www.centerstone.org.

