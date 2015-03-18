ALTON - Alton Memorial Hospital plans to celebrate April 16 with a ribbon cutting and open house showing off the larger, renovated Women’s Health and Childbirth Center. More than 5,000 additional square feet is enough room for new labor/delivery and recovery/post-partum rooms, three new private triage rooms, a private and secure birth center entrance, and a new waiting area.

The tastefully decorated birthing rooms feature a DVD player, television, comfortable furnishings and other amenities. There's even a whirlpool tub to help you relax and recover after childbirth.

“More and more patients are choosing to deliver here,” said Jessica Mossman, manager of the center. “It’s because we’re big on patient satisfaction.”

AMH has been delivering babies for more than 65 years. An experienced team of nurses and physicians give you personalized expert care with a tender touch. When you arrive at the hospital, you are quickly escorted to a private birthing suite. You can be assured that every member of the team — from registration to dietary — is ready to support you and help meet your needs.

“We want to continue to grow our women’s and infants service line and provide the best care close to home,” said Dave Braasch, president of AMH.

When completed, the birthing center will be able to accommodate 1,000 births per year. The new triage rooms will allow AMH to handle multiple mothers arriving to give birth at the same time.

Patients will enter the renovated center through the Smith Wing entrance, which is the hospital’s former main entrance. The entrance is secured but accessible around the clock for patients and visitors. You can relax knowing that you and your baby are in a safe, secure setting.

Other features include:

All modern medical technology necessary for a safe delivery is close at hand, just hidden from view.

Advanced fetal monitoring system lets our nurses and your doctor keep a close eye on you as your labor progresses.

The latest options in pain management, natural childbirth and surgical suites for safe and convenient Caesarean sections are all available.

Hospital breast-feeding counselors can help both during and after a stay to help new mothers and their babies get off to a healthy start.

Level II nursery staffed by skilled special care nurses for the infrequent occasion that your baby may need additional medical attention. In the rare event that a newborn requires more intensive care, St Louis Children’s Hospital Transport Team is housed onsite to facilitate a quick transfer to a pediatric hospital, such as St. Louis Children's Hospital, affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital as a member of BJC HealthCare.

The staff is committed to providing an optimal level of care for infant feeding and mother/baby bonding through an affiliation with Baby Friendly USA. Baby Friendly practices help ensure that you feel connected with your baby and confident in your ability to care for your new addition after discharge.All staff has received extensive training in the most current mother-baby care, bonding, and infant feeding recommendations and practices to help you meet your goals.

To learn more about the amenities and services offer at the AMH Women’s Health and Childbirth center, please call 618-463-7455.

The new waiting area includes a video screen for patient updates.

The patient rooms provide new mothers with a calm, pleasing atmosphere.

